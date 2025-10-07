A Nigerian man who used to buy 1kg of cooking gas for N1,200 lamented over the price increase

He mentioned the new price he bought the same quantity of cooking gas, sparking mixed reactions

Many who came across his post shared similar experiences and how much they spent on cooking gas in their area

A Nigerian man lamented the increase in the price of cooking gas in his area.

He mentioned that he bought gas for N1,200 per kg on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Known on Facebook as Asoegwu, the man lamented the current price of cooking gas per kg in his area.

In his recent Facebook post, he stated that a kg of gas now sells for N2,000, expressing his surprise at the price increment.

His Facebook post read:

“Filled my gas cylinder for 1,200 per keg on Sunday. Today it is 2,000 per KG as gas prices rise because of scarcity. Fuel is scarce. Gas is scarce. Light is bad.1 day after 65th year of Independence.”

Reactions trail new price of cooking gas

Esther Okore said:

"Omoh! Try gas station. It's 1200 in street here but gas station I went to yesterday morning sold 980 naira. I was even surprised. Maybe it's location sha."

Olisa said:

"I shouldn't be laughing . Bro, try japa abeg. You no go regret am. Meanwhile, we in diaspora are expecting you to post the price of Turkey and Fish. We want to know how much we are going to send home. Thanks in anticipation."

David Isemin said:

"Meanwhile, this was how I celebrated my independence all through darkness yesterday."

Janet Nguhilen Ishi said:

"Gas was 1,100 as of last week, I procrastinated cos I still had gas. On Tuesday I went to refill and it was 1,300 naira. From wanting to fill 10kg, I had to refill 8k which was 6.1kg. Nigeria is a joke."

Okon Emmanuel said:

"You people did not insult Nigeria enough yesterday, so they assumed you people were enjoying life. They wan run small reality check, make Una no forget what's up."

Nifemi Olaitan Shokale said:

"I filled gas 950 per kg this morning at petrocam isolo.. Abi na fake I buy?"

Arinola Amodu said:

"Bought 3kg for 6k yesterday."

Obioma Miracle said:

"Really?"

Chidimma Egbuka said:

"omo the 2k per kg shock me too."

Legit.ng reports that Lagos and major cities across Nigeria are experiencing an acute scarcity of liquified natural gas (LPG), known as cooking gas.

Dealers disclosed that the halt in sales by the Dangote Refinery has resulted in both price hikes and scarcity nationwide.

In a related story, a lady who bought 12kg of gas for N12,000 mentioned the new price it was sold to her.

Lady laments new cooking gas price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to lament the scarcity of cooking gas in her area and how much she bought.

She mentioned how much she bought a kg of cooking gas, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online.

