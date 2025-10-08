A lady living in the Ikorodu area of Lagos mentioned the new price of cooking gas at her location

A Nigerian lady living in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state lamented the scarcity of cooking gas in her area.

She mentioned how much a kg of gas was being sold, as she wondered if it affected other communities.

A lady living in the Ikorodu area of Lagos mentions the new price of cooking gas.

In a TikTok video by @nkechinyereo, the lady said that cooking gas was being sold for N2,000 per kg.

She also expressed concern for people living in rented apartments and sharing prepared meters, if they would be able to use a hot plate for cooking instead.

The lady noted that the price of gas was too much, and so many people were finding it hard to cook.

She said:

“Ahh. You won’t believe what is happening in Ikorodu right now. Gas has gone crazy here. N2,000 for just one kg. I am wondering. Is this only in Ikorodu or this is happening everywhere. The real concern is for those people living in rented apartment, sharing prepaid meters. Would they even be able to use their hot plate?

“Some don’t even have regular electricity and even those with pipe gas are struggling. It’s just too much. Gas is expensive, scarce, and people are finding it so hard to cook. Ah."

She captioned the video:

"Pls is your area experiencing gas increases and scarcity? I will be in the comment section."

Watch the video below:

Cooking gas scarcity hits Nigerian cities

Legit.ng reports that Lagos and major cities across Nigeria are experiencing an acute scarcity of liquified natural gas (LPG), known as cooking gas.

Dealers disclosed that the halt in sales by the Dangote Refinery has resulted in both price hikes and scarcity nationwide.

Households across Lagos, Ogun, and other major cities are reeling from severe cooking gas shortages as prices have jumped by over 80%.

Where gas once retailed at around ₦1,150/kg, vendors now demand ₦1,600/kg or more.

Reactions trail new price of cooking gas

The young man's TikTok video caught people's attention, and netizens rushed to the comment section to share their experiences in their respective communities.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@oluwafunmilayo said:

"Everywhere oooo."

@Ope said:

"From Ibadan #1100."

@fatimadeborah04 said:

"Everywhere my sister."

A lady mentions the new price of cooking gas in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. Photo: Chukwurah Sylvia Chi

