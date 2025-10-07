A young Nigerian lady became an internet sensation after sharing how she built her own house from the ground up, showing each stage from the land clearing to the final decoration

She carefully monitored every part of the project, capturing moments as the foundation was laid, the walls were raised, and the roofing and plastering were completed before moving into her new home

Her post drew massive engagement online as people praised her determination and courage to take on such a big project and complete it successfully on her own

A young Nigerian lady is trending online after building her own house and sharing the journey on social media, with many people flooding her comment section to congratulate her.

She built the house from scratch and personally monitored every stage of the construction, as shown in a video capturing different moments from the project.

Young lady trends after building her own house

The clip featured the early stage when the grass on the land was cleared, the foundation laid, and the ground filled before the main structure began to take shape.

Throughout the process, she documented her progress by taking pictures and videos, which she later compiled and shared in her post.

According to a post made available on her TikTok page, @big_louiza, she proudly congratulated herself as she officially became a homeowner.

The video captured the entire journey, from foundation level to lintel, roofing, plastering, and even interior decoration, giving viewers a full view of her achievement.

The emotional clip carried the simple caption,

“Congratulations to me.”

As soon as she shared the video, social media users trooped to the comment section to celebrate her, sending their best wishes and expressing admiration for her determination and hard work.

Reactions as young lady becomes homeowner

Lil Humble noted:

"Na girl be this ooo I need to work hard."

ARABE MONEY added:

"2k juju no Dey build house."

️REMZY stressed:

"Uno need husband congrats mama."

Blessed wrote:

"Abeh share me update my fellow girly."

Congrats said:

"I like as your problem no be wigs and bag may Allah bless you."

Shopwithparadise shared:

"Ccongratulations dear... I know you from uroho community Benin."

Yb noted:

"Now women you be."

ESAMA noted:

"Everything no be wig.. congratulations 🍾 sweetheart."

Destiny my love added:

"Na woman u be congratulations."

Faustino morales said:

"Osawese e nor easy."

Yu shirota noted:

"Congratulations u done try, now come marry me."

Dvv Cvg wrote:

"Congratulations e non easy many body still never build they use iPhone 16plu as achievement."

Taiye confidence Tfc noted:

"Congratulations momma."

Hamza shared:

"Congratulation to you and mine soon."

Victory added:

"Massive congratulations."

Oyinwinestore prayed:

"Congratulations mine soo. InShaAllah."

zamanimusk added:

"See girl way get plan congratulations dear."

segunogunbanwo218 noted:

"Big Congratulations to you 🎊 For ur first key. God will provide second key for you in Jesus name."

ΒƗǤ ʍЌ 𝟺𝟶 added:

"I go use dis sound one day."

Victor Celestial Beast added:

"Big congratulations my gee."

Ability said:

"God is the Greatest congratulations my friend."

Iffy of our life shared:

"Proud of you .when i first saw the video I was surprised it was a lady then i asked my self why was I surprised can't a woman do good things. so GOD bless you "MRS " you just changed my mindest and definitely more to come."

Pefume vendor in Alagbado noted:

"Congratulations. I manifested mine soon."

just me wrote:

"Omo congratulations baby I tap from ur blessings."

Madison said:

"Between me and you, when Is the man paying for all this coming back to Nigeria?"

