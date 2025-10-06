A Nigerian hair stylist took her mother to see her newly opened salon, and the emotional woman immediately rolled on the floor in gratitude to God

The young lady shared the touching moment on TikTok, where many viewers praised the mother for her dramatic yet heartfelt show of love and appreciation

A pastor was also present at the new salon, praying for its success while the mother joined in, visibly moved by her daughter’s achievement

A Nigerian hair stylist went viral as she shared her mother’s dramatic reaction after taking her to her new studio where she makes hair as a hairstylist.

The daughter shared the video on her page, and individuals have flooded the comment section with reactions and words of appreciation for the mother.

Hair stylist share mother’s emotional reaction

The video had a caption that described the entire essence of the story and explained the context.

The hair stylist, who is the daughter of the woman, mentioned in the caption that she took her mother to her new studio. However, when her mother got there, she immediately laid on the floor and began to roll in appreciation to God.

A pastor could also be seen in the video praying for the business growth while her mother joined in.

According to a post made available on TikTok by the said individual, @midehairs_, who identified herself as the owner of the studio and a hairstylist, the studio was recently launched.

She took her mother there and shared a video of her reactions online.

Sharing the video, she attached a caption that explained the whole story as it read:

"Your mum visited your new studio, African mums are so dramatic."

She also added a description in the post which read:

"My mum is so dramatic omg. That’s my prayer warrior, grateful for the gift of her."

The TikTok video, not long after it was posted, attracted massive attention as many individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Mother's reaction at daughter’s salon draws attention

Arabanke shared:

"Our mother with baco bag 5&6."

BimBim said:

"The only person that want you to be greater than her."

LIFESTYLE PHOTOGRAPHER IN I.B wrote:

"She even help you bring food."

bigyettyishola stated:

"My mum will saying,oba awon oba, oko opo, baba awon alaini baba, emi loseyi fun, congratulations stranger."

SHADES & BAG VENDOR IN IBADAN shared:

"She’s not dramatic, she’s a grateful woman."

WIGS IN PORTHACOURT wrote:

"If you see what my mom did few things ago that woman waka round the whole plaza greeting everybody."

kemite stressed:

"African moms are not dramatic just that they refer back to what they went through bringing the child up and has no other reason than to thank God."

Nail Tech In Benson Ikorodu noted:

"Dramatic as how my mummy dey greet my clients like 70 times before 1 hour."

Haryormhidey shared:

"Iya daadaa. God bless our mothers ….this is how my mum will react Aswear …and that sack hmmmm she brought food stuff too. we love you so much ma."

Your Fav Hormortee noted:

"Mothers and rolling on the floor to give God glory 5&6 Congratulations stranger."

michelleigbinidu stated:

"Congratulations and I love Mummy."

CROWN | KILISHI IN IBADAN noted:

"Congratulations my mum will also roll like this in my own store one day too My mum go even carry water com she go say omi babalola."

Liquid soap souvenir wrote:

"And after the rolling and prayers, her billing go upgrade. Mothers ehnn I loveet sha."

NAIL TECH IN SATELLITE/FESTAC shared:

"My mum did this on my shop opening and died exactly one month after Still yet to pick the pieces of myself right now."

Gods-favorite stressed:

"To us who wanted to make our beloved mother proud but death forcefully took her from us may we be alive to see our unborn children greater than us."

𝐎𝐘𝐈𝐍ꨄ added:

"Congratulations rooting for myself too cause I know my mum will do more than this."

Wigspecialist/revamping/ ikd noted:

"Eeeiiii am teary congratulations mama you for stay small ooo."

AMS/Supplements store in Lagos shared:

"It’s not easy to see your daughter making it o haaa Our parents are the best congratulations."

Alaga in Ibadan &Osogbo said:

"Proud mother.Ayo yin adale iya daada."

