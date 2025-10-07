Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady Who Got Separated from Husband Cries Out as He Marries Baby Mama 2 Weeks Later, Video Trends
People

Lady Who Got Separated from Husband Cries Out as He Marries Baby Mama 2 Weeks Later, Video Trends

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok crying profusely after her husband tied the knot with his 'baby mama'
  • According to the heartbroken lady, the wedding happened just two weeks after she got separated from her husband
  • Netizens who came across her emotional post took their time to send encouraging messages in the comments section

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

A heartbreaking video surfaced on social media, showing a Nigerian lady lamenting over her marital crash.

The lady disclosed that her husband had gotten married to his "baby mama" just two weeks after their separation.

Lady recounts how her former husband married his baby mama two weeks after their separation.
Lady laments over her ex-husband's decision to marry his baby mama. Photo credit: @sweetbelindacakez/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Lady in tears after marriage crashed

The emotional lady, identified on TikTok as @sweetbelindacakes, tearfully expressed her pain which was majorly triggered by the speed at which her ex-husband moved on with his life.

CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

According to her post, the wedding took place just two weeks after their separation, leaving her struggling to bear the pain.

Read also

Man frustrated, posts video of his mum spreading her clothes on his car: "I don tire"

"Life is so private that no one knows my husband married his baby mama 2 weeks after we separated. God abeg o," she captioned the post.
Lady emotional after her ex-husband chose to marry his baby mama.
Lady shares her painful experience with her former husband. Photo credit: @sweetbelindacakez/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares experience with husband

TikTok users reacted to her post in the comments section.

@Rockchic_Princess Chiamaka said:

"If you no born for that marriage, go and thank God. it's okay to cry but moving on is the best thank God you have something doing. The best is yet to come."

@Rebecca Ilori wrote:

"Give her 10 years you go hear story time how I escaped my abusive husband after 3 kids."

@BEN_MOL OFFICIAL said:

"Lets not judge he has his reasons. We need to hear from ur husband too."

@DGAL said:

"So crying, 2023 I was in that shoes today nah me dey view dey enjoy my life peace,he has separated with the baby mama & nah she dey village my ex is very broken & can't even feed,so my dear is difficult but focus on yourself time heal every thing."

Read also

"I went through pregnancy alone": Married lady posts emotional video on TikTok

@MAKEUP ARTIST IN BENIN said:

"Hello stranger I might not no you i know God has his reason, leaving a failed marriage isn’t a failed destiny or grace I believe better days are coming for you believe it or not EL_ROI will conform you stay blessed sis."

@Nonye reacted:

"Please take care of yourself okay, it’s fine , sending you lots of love this period, stay strong ok, true love wil definitely come your way and it will stay permanently."

@Sharon said:

"But funny enough why he first leave he baby mama go marry another person still come go back to the baby mama that guy well lol."

@prophetess chisom ukatu reacted:

"My dear, it's better now so u can be happy and find your own happiness. that baby mama has been the problem in your marriage. don't worry everything will be fine."

@prettyoma89 said:

"I thought u have moved on, pls I know it hurts but stop showing them how weak you’re cry inside ur room, clean ur eyes and come outside with fake smile, you showing them you’re weak, gives them happiness and hurt u the most sending you hugs."

Read also

Lady in pain after waking up at 2:38 am to witness heartbreaking sight: "Very traumatic"

@Cakes and Chops in Nnewi added:

"The truth is, is very very hard to let go but your happiness matters. You think of the fake promises, fake smile, fake everything. But you have to move on. It won't happen in a day, is a process."

See the post below:

Divorcee shares how she predicted marriage crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman whose marriage crashed after a year disclosed that she knew it wouldn't work on her wedding night.

She recounted an incident that transpired on her wedding night, which made her conclude that the marriage would not last.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: