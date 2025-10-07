A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok crying profusely after her husband tied the knot with his 'baby mama'

According to the heartbroken lady, the wedding happened just two weeks after she got separated from her husband

Netizens who came across her emotional post took their time to send encouraging messages in the comments section

A heartbreaking video surfaced on social media, showing a Nigerian lady lamenting over her marital crash.

The lady disclosed that her husband had gotten married to his "baby mama" just two weeks after their separation.

Lady in tears after marriage crashed

The emotional lady, identified on TikTok as @sweetbelindacakes, tearfully expressed her pain which was majorly triggered by the speed at which her ex-husband moved on with his life.

According to her post, the wedding took place just two weeks after their separation, leaving her struggling to bear the pain.

"Life is so private that no one knows my husband married his baby mama 2 weeks after we separated. God abeg o," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady shares experience with husband

TikTok users reacted to her post in the comments section.

@Rockchic_Princess Chiamaka said:

"If you no born for that marriage, go and thank God. it's okay to cry but moving on is the best thank God you have something doing. The best is yet to come."

@Rebecca Ilori wrote:

"Give her 10 years you go hear story time how I escaped my abusive husband after 3 kids."

@BEN_MOL OFFICIAL said:

"Lets not judge he has his reasons. We need to hear from ur husband too."

@DGAL said:

"So crying, 2023 I was in that shoes today nah me dey view dey enjoy my life peace,he has separated with the baby mama & nah she dey village my ex is very broken & can't even feed,so my dear is difficult but focus on yourself time heal every thing."

@MAKEUP ARTIST IN BENIN said:

"Hello stranger I might not no you i know God has his reason, leaving a failed marriage isn’t a failed destiny or grace I believe better days are coming for you believe it or not EL_ROI will conform you stay blessed sis."

@Nonye reacted:

"Please take care of yourself okay, it’s fine , sending you lots of love this period, stay strong ok, true love wil definitely come your way and it will stay permanently."

@Sharon said:

"But funny enough why he first leave he baby mama go marry another person still come go back to the baby mama that guy well lol."

@prophetess chisom ukatu reacted:

"My dear, it's better now so u can be happy and find your own happiness. that baby mama has been the problem in your marriage. don't worry everything will be fine."

@prettyoma89 said:

"I thought u have moved on, pls I know it hurts but stop showing them how weak you’re cry inside ur room, clean ur eyes and come outside with fake smile, you showing them you’re weak, gives them happiness and hurt u the most sending you hugs."

@Cakes and Chops in Nnewi added:

"The truth is, is very very hard to let go but your happiness matters. You think of the fake promises, fake smile, fake everything. But you have to move on. It won't happen in a day, is a process."

