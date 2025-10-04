A woman whose marriage crashed after a year has disclosed that she knew it wouldn't work on her wedding night

She recounted an incident that transpired on her wedding night, which made her conclude that the marriage would not last

Her marital experience sparked conversations about why ladies ignore red flags and still go on with their weddings, only to lament later

A divorcee, @prettygirlsrun, has opened up about how she knew her marriage would crash after an incident on the night of her wedding.

Before her wedding night, she said she knew the marriage wouldn't work, but the incident on that night confirmed her fear 100 per cent.

A divorcee shares how she knew her marriage would crash. Photo Credit: @prettygirlsrun

Source: TikTok

How divorcee knew her marriage would crash

On her wedding night, instead of sleeping with her husband, the divorcee said she slept in the same bed with her sister, who was her maid of honour.

One year later, she and her husband separated and eventually divorced after another year and a day.

She urged women always to trust their instincts. Her statement in a TikTok video went thus:

"I knew my marriage wasn't going to work on the night of my wedding.

"Granted, I knew it wasn't going to work before then, but I knew a 100 percent it wasn't going to work on the night of my wedding because the night of my wedding, my wedding night, instead of sleeping in the bed with him, I slept in the bed with my sister Alex, who was my maid of honour.

"Right? So, there is a lot more that goes into that story, but yeah, lo and behold, exactly one year later, we were separated, and exactly one year and one day after that, we were divorced.

"Well, always listen to your gut you all."

A lady says her marriage crashed a year after she walked down the aisle. Photo Credit: @prettygirlsrun

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Woman's marriage crash elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's marriage crash story below:

Britanniã Marié 🥀 said:

"A lot of people are settling just because 1.everyone else is getting married … 2. a lot of people aren’t in love they just want a wedding. 3. Men settle for who is easier to deal with rather than who they really want . But that’s another convo lol."

Passsionbeaute said:

"Keep god in the center of y all marriage and get approval when you guys even first meet . So it doesn’t reach far to to turn out to nothing. God has to approve your relationship first."

Nikki.Dior💜 said:

"My whole family went to Disney and we rented a huge air bnb & my sister slept with me Thr whole time instead of her husband and now they’re separated."

THAT GIRL 💕 said:

"SAME!!!! We were married for 4 years but i knew the DAY OF MY WEDDING IT WASNT GOING TO WORK."

MyraMonkhouse said:

"This is why I stopped going to weddings. I've wasted too much money just for people to end up divorced in less than 2 years."

Marsha 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 said:

"I knew at the wedding when his mother wore a white wedding dress. I knewwwwwwwwww."

brittany.marisa said:

"I knew at the proposal 😩. They planned everything out… photographer and all, showed up in a suit and tie, but didn’t think of a way to make sure I was dressed for the occasion. Standing there in mom jeans with an oversized shirt looking crazy. I felt it was selfish, inconsiderate, and more about them proposing than me getting proposed to. Divorced less than a year, wanted a wife but didn’t know how to show up in a marriage."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had divorced her husband 10 days after they got married.

Lady divorces husband one month after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had ended her marriage a month after her wedding.

In a lengthy statement released on Facebook, she criticised her ex-husband, Nhlamulo, for making false allegations against her.

She said he claimed that she cheated on him, and described such a statement as untrue and baseless. In setting the record straight, the lady stated that their marriage crashed due to irreconcilable differences, which started from their engagement in 2023 and worsened after they married.

Source: Legit.ng