A Nigerian lady narrated her emotional experience with social media users, disclosing the challenges she faced during her pregnancy journey without any support.

According to the lady, her marriage did not provide her with the necessary support she needed during her pregnancy.

Lady laments over going through pregnancy alone

The lady, known as @lovekyla17 on TikTok, posted a video compilation showing her pregnancy journey.

Messages of sympathy and encouragement filled the comments section as netizens penned heartfelt comments.

In her video, the lady reiterated the emotional pain of feeling unsupported during a critical period in her life.

Despite being married, she was left to face the challenges of pregnancy without any assistance, which really saddened her.

Lady cries out over lack of assistance from her husband while she was pregnant. Photo credit: @lovekyla17/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, she vowed to emerge stronger from this experience, noting that nobody would ever hurt her again.

"You think you can hurt me? I went through my whole pregnancy married but alone. No man will ever be able to break me again," she said.

Reactions as lady shares pregnancy journey

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Akosua Chantie said:

"Those screaming no marriage no childbirth ! Come and see something, marriage is nothing lately just pray for a good man."

@zae said:

"I remember being 5mos in felt sick and got admitted to the hospital he came stayed 5mins and left i asked why u leaving me alone he said "even if i stay i wont make you better so i better go do some important stuffs."

@user2226517710589 wrote:

"Me right now pregnant with a toddler homeless, my husband didn’t even ask me Howfar, the pain is too much,I can’t even pay for antinal cos I can afford it, even God stopped answering my prayers."

@adeshewa667 said:

"God please help me to raise my son right. He shouldn’t be the reason why a woman feels this way. I am so sorry babe! You are worthy."

@Happiness Chioma reacted:

"Mums we can do better with our boy child. Most of our parents didn't do well, they raised men who make their wives go through the same thing they did."

@SALOME EMPIRE/PREORDER PLUG added:

"Praying for you sweetie, I hope your baby fills your heart with so much love and happiness that you never notice who wasn’t available for you."

