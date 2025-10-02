A Nigerian lady who's running a business has cried out on social media after unknown persons broke into her house

In a video, she displayed her door which was destroyed and expressed her pain over the heartbreaking experience

Massive reactions trailed her video as social media users shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok, detailing her painful experience of a break-in at her home.

The lady expressed her pain over the unexpected incident, which occurred while she was asleep.

Lady displays her damaged door

The video, posted by TikTok user @mlf_mercyluxe, showed the damaged door of her house, hinting that there was a forceful entry by unknown persons.

According to the lady, she went to bed at 2 am and woke up at 2:38 am to discover the unexpected break-in.

"POV: Lady me slept 2am. And woke up 2:38 am to this," she said.

However, the lady did not specify whether the intruders stole any of her belongings or if they broke into her house without taking anything.

Reactions as lady shares painful early-morning experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@︎Taurus said:

"I’m still traumatized woo na me know wetin I face have not been sleeping well since August , dem pack everything packable including gadgets."

@victor promise said:

"If you haven't experienced this you won't understand how traumatized it is. The day my room was burgled it's just like a film oo. May God replenish all your lost."

@hair_byyettie said:

"It’s always when you sleep late, just close your eyes and open them, it will be as it they’ve been looking at you and wanting for you to sleep, very traumatic."

@Mini teddy reacted:

"That’s how they robbed me too but to the glory of God I caught the thieves and returned all the stuffs they took except my food stuffs."

@RHEDAYNIS SHOE & BAGS PHC reacted:

"I experienced this 2005 in abraka during exam period. My people I was traumatized I could not write anything. Once any lecturer starts shouting I just forget everything I read. I was the last to come out of the hall because I have to write something. So sorry love please be strong oo."

@JUNGLEJOLLOFBYEA AKOWONJO said:

"It happened to me years back, I just finished praying. Slept for few minutes to wake up to my window torn my phone stolen, I heard they use iron rod from the grave yard."

@Zainab said:

"It’s not easy and thoufh, it’s already been more than a year this happened, I still randomly remember stuffs I didn’t even know was taken."

@Vitamin zee said:

"I woke up to peee less than 30min into trying to sleep back window phone thief came. Luckily for me my phone wasn’t on sight but still on d bed. That’s how he tried to remove blanket from my body to check if it’s under it. I woke up nd shouted o,since then I no open that window again."

@Hiq_mam reacted:

"Hummmmm me and my husband slept around 11:30pm by the time he woke up by 12 our phones are gone, wondered how it happened? He has already tried breaking the window but he wasn’t able to do so, we later found that he enter through the door without breaking it, we met it opened."

