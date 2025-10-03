A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video of his mother spreading her damp clothes on his car for them to dry up fast

The young man captured the moment on camera and expressed frustration over his mother's action which he claimed was not her first

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok did not hesitate to write hilarious comments about the funny situation

A Nigerian man has lamented bitterly on social media over his mother's way of drying her clothes.

In the funny video, his mother was seen spreading her damp clothes and wrapper on top of his car.

Man pained after seeing clothes on car

The man, identified as @kizzyfrosh24 on TikTok, captured the moment on camera and expressed his pain over his mother's action, which he claimed was not a one-time incident.

In his caption, he noted that he was already fed up with his mother's actions and wondered what to do next to resolve the issue.

"My mom don start again o. Wetin I go do now? And they said I'm the one putting all these on top my car. Now see the real truth. I don tire," he said.

Reactions as man laments over mum's action

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with netizens sharing their suggestions and reactions.

@Mummy’s only daughter said:

"You’re even lucky she didn’t use stones to support the clothes."

@Joy Chibuzor said:

"I'm praying let there be a car that my mum can spread her clothes."

@zeezion reacted:

'I build house for my mama, she turned it to yam barn and goat shield, it's not funny God bless them."

@Nonolyn Esther said:

"Original car owner May our mums live long to witness more good things."

@Nazzy-golden reacted:

"Wait until she ask you to use the car and go pack palm fruit for her instead of using wheelbarrow."

@AFRICAN TALENT said:

"I travelled back to school and my Dad kept his goats inside my room during rainy season."

@Inagbapretty said:

"She is a big blessing na she still make you go viral may God bless all the mother in Jesus mighty name we pray Amen."

@WILLYGOLD HAIR PALACE said:

"Funny enough if you just say mom you shouldn’t have do this. She will remind you how suffered she was just for you to be a great soul in life. Omor mothers eeeh."

@Saviouredore commented:

"I'm happy she's alive spreading her clothes on top your car. I love it abeg mama carry all of them put inside the car self you deserve am."

@White 2468 active said:

"Bruh is ur moms right and happines but bro that cloth soap dey spoil paint just work hanger for her with better rop."

@Aremolekunowo added:

"I really love our mothers. once i see them like this im always happy. May Almighty Allah give them long life to eat the fruit of there labour. They really tried oo."

@princess dera Maryjane said:

"My senior bro room na where mama use do bank account and food storage and her daughter in-law gas make my sister children no spoil it."

@Obiechina_Obrota said:

"Arrange better cloth line for them. When the cloth line is enough there won't be need for this. Your car will be free from this tooo."

@k.k added:

"My mom dey spray clothes for GLE coupe bro na potentials blessings be that,for our mother's to witness good things from their descendants."

