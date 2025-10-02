A bride moved many to tears as she created a portrait of her late mother, who passed away just days before the wedding, to honour her and symbolically include her in the ceremony

A bride moved many people to tears as she created a portrait of her late mother, who passed away just a few days before her wedding, to acknowledge her presence and symbolically have her walk down the aisle.

The bride, alongside her bridesmaids, could be seen in the video, which has now attracted thousands of views and attention on social media.

Bride honours late mother with portrait

The video also carried a caption that further explained the event, showing the bride actively engaging in the ceremony.

According to the user who shared the post on TikTok, @tei_visuals, the mother of the bride passed away only a few days before the wedding.

While the event was not canceled as a result, the bride decided to create a portrait of her late mother to honor her and recognise her presence on the wedding day.

The TikTok video carries a caption that read:

In the clip, the bride was seen holding the portrait of her late mother, which was also placed on a chair, as if she were truly present.

The video has evoked strong emotions on social media, with many users taking to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as bride honours late mother

Dija noted:

"She’s the strongest bride ever, may god bless ur marriage."

Oluwafikayomi_07 shared:

"Weytin concern me wey I Dey cry like dis bayi."

MoBrands said:

"I won’t be replaced on my children’s glorious events Insha Allah."

overallbestbakerinoou added:

"Feeling emotional To us without a mother any longer May God be with us and give us a caring mother in law."

empress_gold(Choc-Army stresed:

"My mom will witness my wedding in good health inj❤️, congratulations dear may her soul continue to rest."

@Jumoke noted:

"I pray my mom witness my wedding with good health and wealth."

Deeter Gold Peace Ventures shared:

"Am watching and crying."

Rubyruks wrote:

"Tears won't make me do this. I doubt I won't cry river holding my mom picture on my wedding strong woman."

mila gold wrote:

"No one will replace my mom on my big day."

ONEMAMA shared:

"I can’t do this,am tearing up right now…nope….you are strong."

Totebags|Lipgloss||Perfume oil noted:

"This babe is strong,even me sef dey cry here for her."

PEARL said:

"She’s the strongest bride ever,God will continue to strengthen you sis."

MOH GLAM/MUA in yaba,Lagos shared:

"God forbid ….i will cry so hard and ruin alll the makeup."

AL-FARUKIY wrote:

"Omo she is strong o."

Prachi arora Pragya arora added:

"The girl is a darling, she is also a beautiful Bride,may Almighty God bless your New home."

Real_ifekehmiee stressed:

"See me crying like say I relate with the bride, omo she’s strong."

Racheal cake and events noted:

"My parents are both gone how will I feel the joy that day."

Lavender shared:

"Heaven knows I can’t do this o! Ehn! Nibo?!! My mom had better not leave yet o."

adekolaadeola noted:

"Is this what they called strong. Allah pls keep my mother in good health and wealth to witness her children succes."

Nancyy stated:

"May Almighty Allah in his mercy bless ur new home … U are really a Strong Woman."

Queenbee wrote:

"Na why I wan quick do wedding be this….God give my mum good health."

ZayZaktreat said:

"This break my heart fr I miss my mom."

Bride honors late father with photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian bride moved many to tears after honoring her late father on her wedding day by incorporating his favorite photo into her dress design.

The bride, identified as Ella, lost her father just two months before her wedding but wanted to carry his memory with her as she walked down the aisle. She printed his favorite picture on her wedding veil and shared a heartfelt message about their close bond.

