A video has surfaced online, revealing the moment a hardworking Nigerian lady showed her latest achievement to her mother

In the heartwarming video, she led the woman into her massive walk-in store which was set up with millions of naira

Her mother's reaction in the video showed a great sense of pride as her eyes ran through different parts of the store

A video of a Nigerian lady unveiling her latest business venture to her mother has inspired viewers on social media.

The lady, who had clearly worked hard to achieve her goal, led her mother into a massive walk-in store that was recently set up.

Nigerian lady takes mother to multimillion naira walk-in store Photo credit: @keezgist/TikTok.

Lady shows mum her walk-in store

The store, reportedly worth millions of naira, proved the lady's hard work and amazing entrepreneurial spirit.

Keezgist shared the video on TikTok, with a caption that aptly described the scene:

"POV: You brought your mum to see your new accomplishment. A multimillion naira walk-in store."

As the mother walked around the massive store, her face was undeniably etched with pride and happiness.

She walked alongside her daughter, taking in the sheer scale of the store and praising God for the accomplishment.

Her emotions eventually got the better of her, and she sat down on a chair, overcome with gratitude and joy.

In an emotional moment, she began to offer prayers for her daughter's continued success.

Reactions as lady shows mum her walk-in store

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Ritabagscollection said:

"In case you like the Goyard bag ma’am is carrying, pls I sell."

@cotton candy said:

"I hope the mother contributed to this. What does she do for a living to earn this store? I hope the mum remembered to ask."

@Lawrey’s Perfumery stated:

"This is so beautiful! But you see that biscuit in the long can?? It’s a Luxury biscuit and the way it’s nice."

@triple A commented:

"Since my mum didn’t live long to witness my success, I will definitely not be absent during my children’s own."

@Stellamaris said:

"Congratulations daughter and mother. I shall live long to see my children doing great. I give it to this mummy. My tears would have spoil the steez. I love how she knelt down while pray for her."

@Lilian Eugene said:

"God I just finished praying and manifesting this kind of accomplishment in my life and my mom and dad being there alive and healthy to see and be proud of me do it Lord."

@thebaddiesphotographer stated:

"Custom work I said no I’m not doing I know what I want he said shey photographer work wey them no Dey book me and I told him at least I don’t call you to beg for money I’ll rather starve to death."

@Folasade Aluko reacted:

"This will be me and my mom one day in the name of Jesus (Amen) congratulations this is so beautiful."

@Ask of divine added:

"Haaaa God send me a responsible man that values investment. A man that isn’t shy in business, to push or motivate me amen."

