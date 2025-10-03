A law graduate who was abducted with her sister has shared the WhatsApp conversation she had with a friend before the incident

While sharing the chat online, the lady criticised her own words in the chat, stating that there is indeed power in the tongue

The lawyer was on her way back home from her call to bar ceremony with her sister when she was kidnapped but later released

A Nigerian lawyer has narrated how her abduction and subsequent release taught her a valuable lesson.

The young lawyer was recently kidnapped alongside her sister while on their way home from attending her call to bar ceremony.

Lawyer regrets her statement as she remembers chat she had with friend before getting kidnapped.

Lawyer posts chat after getting released by kidnappers

In a trending post shared via TikTok, the lawyer disclosed the conversation she had with a friend just before her abduction.

She had messaged a friend about meeting up in Abuja, but mentioned she couldn't make it due to lack of money for transportation.

The lawyer also joked about the danger of moving around in Abuja as a novice, stating that she didn't want to get kidnapped.

"I don't know anywhere here in Abuja. My friend takes me around. I don't think she can bring me over to Gwarimpa. She has kids. So I think it will be difficult. I don't have money for bolt. What if they kidnap me? I'm scared for my life 😂," she said.

Lawyer recalls chat she had with friend before getting abducted.

Tragically, the lawyer, known online as @plawyer2 on TikTok, was indeed kidnapped shortly after the conversation along with her sister while returning from her call to bar ceremony in Abuja.

The incident reportedly occurred on September 26, when the sisters were traveling from Abuja to Benin.

After being held captive for several days, the sisters were released without getting harmed physically.

Reflecting on her experience, the lawyer noted that her earlier conversation had been careless, and reiterated the power of words.

In her words:

"Trust me this is one of the reasons you shouldn't use your words carelessly. There's power in the tongue. Lesson learned."

Reactions as lawyer posts her WhatsApp chat

TikTok users reacted in the comments section of her post.

@BIG TEE said:

"Negative words come to pass quickly more than positive words. Thank God you’re Safe."

@favreena24 reacted:

"Omo we all prayed for your release. Thank God for you stranger."

@Modupe commented:

"Omo thank God you guys are back oooo."

@Precious|content creator said:

"Congratulations."

@Kelly said:

"Thank God for your life sis."

@D King said:

"This is why Africa is backward. Nothing like power of tongue. If the Government had followed through with Emefiele plan, kidnapping would have reduced drastically."

@Shin J added:

"It's premonition. Certain things and events would have been occurring prior to when you were kidnapped but we don't usually understand till the main thing happens. Thank God for your safety and God bless and protect you."

