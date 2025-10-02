Embattled Nigerian celebrity Josephina Otabor has shared a post to celebrate one of her late sister Ruth's children

The former BBNaija star posted a lengthy, emotional message on her social media page about Ruth and her child.

Her emotional breakdown ignited online reactions from fans, who joined the grieving lady with comforting words

Ruth's first child's birthday was on October 2nd, 2025, and her sister, Phyna, cannot hold back her emotions.

Phyna, who made headlines on October 1st, Nigeria's Independence Day, broke down in an online rant concerning her late sister.

In her vulnerable state, Phyna accused Aliko Dangote of contributing to the sudden demise of her sister and allegedly giving her family N20 million.

Phyna shares emotional post about late sister Ruth as her daughter clocks 6. Credit: @unusulaphyna

Her emotional post went viral, with many sharing their opinions.

In another emotional post, Phyna expressed how much she misses her sister and the depth of her love for her.

She also mentioned that the void left in her heart could never be filled. In the same post, she celebrated Ruth’s child turning 6, detailing how much of their mother’s light they carry.

She prayed for him and expressed gratitude to her fans for their love and support.

Phyna wrote:

"Today, I want to speak from the deepest part of my heart about someone whose presence shaped my life in ways words can barely capture my beloved sister, Ruth. Ruth was more than a sister; she was a confidant, a safe place, a protector, and a quiet strength in every storm. Her laughter had a way of softening the hardest moments, and her kindness wasn’t something she performed it was who she was to her core.

"She carried love with so much grace, gave without hesitation, and taught me what it means to show up for those you care about. There are memories of her that live with me like warm light moments of comfort, jokes we shared, silent understandings, and the way she believed in me even when I doubted myself. Losing her left a space that no one else can ever fill, but loving her left an imprint that can never fade.

"I honor her in the way I live, in the strength I gather, and in every step forward I take. Ruth, your name is stitched into my story forever, and I will continue to celebrate you in everything I become. You are loved beyond words, remembered beyond time, and missed beyond measure. Today also marks a beautiful milestone Ruth’s first child turns 6!"

Fans sympathise with Phyna as niece turns 6

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mayyuledochie said:

"May the Lord be with you always. May you find peace and draw strength from the little child."

@king__mitchy said:

"It’s 4am you’re definitely going through it❤️❤️❤️Stay strong my girl ❤️."

@motherland1_009 said:

"Them give una 20m and you still dey complain, Omo make una dey reason with una brain naa, or na because say dangote na rich man?"

@trish_fabulous said:

"A lot of people will not understand the pain of loosing a loved one... It's hurt more than pepper 🌶 since I lost my immediate elder sister and dad,I understand life differently... So sorry Phyna, please take heart,its only the Almighty that can console you at this moment."

Phyna pens emotional post as she celebrates her sister's child. Credit: @unusualphyna

@nuella_njubigbo said:

"Please stay strong Phy, The good lord will continue to uphold you and your family 🙏 it is well 🙏 ❤️."

@real_ella.d said:

"Pray oo if the devil can’t touch you,he will touch the one u love dearly pray, may her soul rest in peace 😭."

@chyboo_jj said:

"I lost my closest sibling 2020😢😢. My life has never been the same without her. I feel ur pain phyna. U will hv to learn to live with this pain for the rest of ur life unfortunately 😢."

@veracious_dynamic_concept said:

"😢😢😢Ruth will be so proud of you 😍😍😍 thank you for loving her even in death 😢😢😢😢God bless you."

Phyna cries in viral clip over Dangote's rep

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian online influencer and former winner of the BBNaija show, Phyna Otabor, cried out online as a new development unfolded.

The online personality went live via her official social media page, where she narrated the outcome of her meetings with Dangote representatives.

In the new video making the rounds, Phyna stated that her sister's condition was critical and shared the outcome of the last meeting.

