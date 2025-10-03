A Nigerian lady who lost her legs has lamented being abandoned by a reverend father, whom she claimed ruined her life

All was going well in her life, at least she had her legs, until a fateful day when the priest's car allegedly rammed into a tricycle she was in

In a TikTok post, the disabled lady narrated what happened after the accident and how the Catholic priest refused to fulfil his promise

A disabled lady, known on TikTok as @valentinevalent39, has tearfully accused an unnamed Catholic priest of ruining her life and abandoning her.

"A Rev father of Catholic ruined my life and has refused to take care of me, I lost my two legs cuz of his careless driving," words overlaid on a TikTok video where she was crying read.

A disabled lady has accused a Catholic priest of ruining her life. Photo Credit: @valentinevalent39

Source: TikTok

How priest's driving allegedly cost lady's legs

Responding to some backlash she received after her callout, the lady made a new video explaining what exactly happened.

She said the reverend father's car, which was going at a high speed, hit a tricycle she was in, which eventually cost her legs.

At the hospital, she said they promised to get her artificial legs when she recovered.

However, they did not honour their words, and all efforts on her part to reach the priest to remind him of his promise have been futile. In her words:

"...I was not inside the car with the reverend father. I was inside keke (tricycle), then this reverend father, he was on high speed. He jammed (hit) the keke that I was sitting inside. That was how I got to lose my two legs.

"And they came to the hospital. They promised to get me an artificial leg once I got better. And immediately I needed the artificial leg, I chatted this reverend father up on WhatsApp, and he said that there is nothing that the church can do about it.

"That the person that jammed me (hit her) is now in India. That the person that jammed me, they have now transferred him to India for plastic surgery.

"This is one year and seven months and they left me behind, acting as if nothing happened..."

Legit.ng has reached out to the disabled lady for comments, but she has yet to reply at the time of this report.

A lady has cried out and accused a Catholic priest of ruining her life. Photo Credit: @valentinevalent39

Source: TikTok

People moved by lady's story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

Man Of Valour said:

"Please don't let people's comment get to you. So sorry about your experience."

Pearl 🌸 🇳🇬🇯🇵 said:

"So sorry boo."

sheisebube01 said:

"Be strong."

🐆………….KELLY 🛍️🎀🏀 said:

"My dear you are a strong soul and pls keep being strong I understand how you feel each time you remember this incident 😔 everything will be fine okay please be strong."

Mmesoma Maryjane said:

"Nne I know how you feel so sorry,

"But I just want you to know that everything will be fine 🙏🏽 trust God."

peaceco international said:

"Go to Ahmed isa berekete family in Abuja to explain everything there I am 100% sure they will do positive about it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had narrated his unpleasant encounter with a Catholic priest that made him stop going to church.

Lady's bad experience with Catholic priest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had opened up about her terrible experience with a Catholic priest that made her stop going to church for eight years.

According to the lady, she was almost sexually assaulted by the Catholic priest, who knew her family well. She recounted her devotedness to activities of the Catholic church, including attending masses and being in the Legion.

Following her bad experience with the priest, the lady said she resorted to doing only online services. For the first time in eight years, the lady said she decided to attend a physical church service and would worship at Pastor Jerry Eze's Streams of Joy church.

Source: Legit.ng