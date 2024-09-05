New information reveals that Christiana Idowu, a FUNAAB undergraduate, was murdered by her abductor, a person she reportedly knew

The kidnappers initially demanded N3 million from her family but settled for N350,000

Intelligence operatives tracked the abductor using BVN and account details tied to the ransom, eventually leading them to a suspect in Ikorodu, Lagos

New details have surfaced regarding the murder of Christiana Idowu, an undergraduate student from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, after a ransom was collected.

Idowu, who was kidnapped along the Ikorodu-Yaba axis in Lagos State, was reportedly killed by an abductor she knew personally.

More details on death of Christiana Idowu

Source: Twitter

The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N3 million from her parents but later agreed to accept N350,000.

Sources revealed that the ransom payment was traced to an account linked to someone the victim had known during her lifetime, Daily Trust reported

FUNAAB's student union confirms incident

The president of FUNAAB's Student Union Government, Ibrahim Adeyemi, confirmed the tragic death of the student in a phone conversation with our correspondent on Thursday, September 5.

He said:

“The Union can confirm that she was reportedly killed by her abductor. We will be addressing the matter soon."

Police react to death of FUNAAB student

A police source informed our correspondent that Christiana had departed from her home in the Itaoluwo area of Ikorodu, en route to the University of Lagos, where she was undergoing her industrial training, when she was abducted.

The officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that after Christiana became unreachable for some time, her kidnappers contacted the family using her phone.

More details into the death of FUNAAB student

In a viral post on X, a user named @letter_to_jack revealed that intelligence operatives traced the abductor's location using the BVN and account details linked to the ransom payment.

The post reads:

"Investigations began on the 26th to uncover the details of the account number. By the 29th, operatives received confirmation from the bank that the BVN associated with the masked betting account belonged to the account holder (name currently withheld), who also operates a Wema Bank account (account number withheld)."

"Further findings showed that the individual managed to withdraw N100,000 from the betting account before agents were able to get the betting company to freeze it."

He added that the operatives however traced the suspected abductor to a location in Ikorodu, Lagos State where the family of Christiana also resides.

