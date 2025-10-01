The Oluwo of Iwo has accused the Ooni of Ife of having sexual relations with his ex-wife while they were still married

The monarch expressed intense doubt over the paternity of their child together, in a video that has gone viral

Oluwo claimed that his ex-wife, whom he met in Canada, was part of a big plan to dethrone him, spilling more details

The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has made new accusations against the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, six months after accusing him of treachery and plotting against him. This time, the accusations concern Chanel Chin, his ex-wife.

Reports emerged in December 2019 that Mr Akanbi announced his split from M. Chin, citing "personal irreconcilable differences," through his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem.

Oluwo of Iwo reveals shocking betrayal by Ooni of Ife. Credit: @emperortelu1, @ooniofife

They both welcomed a son named Oduduwa.

Recall that the Oluwo and Ooni have been in a series of superiority battles.

Ms Chin was born in Canada and is the daughter of Jamaican reggae artist Ludlow "Bobo Zaro" Chin. Chin is well-known for his song "Pain," which he co-wrote with Capleton.

The Oluwo later married Firdaus Abdullahi, a Kano princess, on March 19, 2022.

In a video put on his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 30, the monarch said that Mr Ogunwusi conspired with his former wife to kill him.

In his words: “He (Ooni) was looking for my downfall, and the next thing, they packaged a woman for me. I didn’t know her from Canada, but she was packaged for me. It was a setup. She was in my house, and they talked to her and set me up with videos and many things. She’d ask me questions inside the room, and they communicated with me.

“She was there (in my house) for over three years. She had a child, which I don’t even know if it’s my child now. I have to confirm that through DNA because they want her to kill me. She poisoned me twice. They set up an assassination attempt. They did everything so that maybe their gods would kill me, but they failed. After I found out the secret, I kicked this woman out. It was Ooni who accommodated her.”

Betrayal and extramarital affairs

Mr Akanbi also claimed that he helped the Ooni accede to his ancestral throne, but that the monarch was scheming to assassinate him to prevent him from speaking about his involvement in the future.

Oluwo opens up about betrayal and plot against his throne. Credit: @emperortelu1

He further claimed that Mr Ogunwusi had an adulterous affair with his former wife at an unidentified hotel.

“When I get on the throne, you see me talking about this Ooni Adeyeye and what you don’t know, I will tell you today—the governor of Osun State, the commissioners, and all. I helped Ooni Adeyeye, but because he was holding orisa, and God has put me above orisa as a king and a kingmaker that I was, he doesn’t want me to tell the story in the future.

“Ask him (Ooni of Ife) what the lady (my ex-wife) was doing with him in the hotel. I won’t mention the hotel, but when I need clarification, I will mention it. He rented a house for her and the child. People are telling me that I’m talking too much, but if it were you—if a wife was planted in your home to kill you, tried to kill you but failed—would the fight ever end?”, Oluwo of Iwo added.

The king added that he would always be at odds with the Ooni.

“That is why this fight will continue. No one can kill me, no matter their voodoo. Sango cannot kill me; he is my father, but a son must be more powerful than his father. I am a king. Sango cannot kill me. Sango is not a criminal. Ogun is not a criminal. They cannot kill me; they do not kill their children. They do not kill people. Only God determines when someone will die.”

Watch him speak below:

Oluwo of Iwo’s confession trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mishady_002 said:

"Queen Chanel is so beautiful and she looks so calm."

vivicaanuforo said:

"Helen of Troy comes to mind🤣."

happyjonathan9423 said:

"What a story line for Aprica Magic Epic😂😂."

distinct_souvenirs said:

"This soundtrack ehn !!!😂😂😂😂😂😂."

ramatu__sani said:

"This man and Lizzy na brother and sister? Wetin those two de smoke 😂.."

chibarbie_dolle said:

"Obviously pained that she is okay without him."

preciouscapable said:

"Who get the royal pikin,part 1 and 2."

realolathomas said:

"Queen Chanel left few years ago and living her life peacefully with her son prince in Canada. Why now is this allegation coming up from someone who suppose to be role model in yoruba land as a traditional ruler."

mansamuyi said:

"In the old days, 2 kingdoms will go to war and one king comes out triumphant. These days, na for Facebook and IG monarchs take de fight."

b.i.d.e.x.231 said:

"But na you bring your Jamaican woman from Toronto to Nigeria my King😂. My king you need a vacation sir😂. Go relax on the island 🏝 of the Caribbean 😂."

rayofgracee said:

"The power of a woman 😢 you guys don’t understand yet."

alufa_toye said:

"Why do we have childish kings these days? May God help us...King's need to be matured ,silence to remain powerful, but not anymore. They're all loose from mouth."

holorunphemm said:

"You marry person you say dem set am up for you!!!"

olu_ayanfe said:

"Now I understand why Kabiyesi went to marry a princess from the NORTH."

