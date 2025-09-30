A neighbour of the late ARISE TV anchor, who took her and the security officer to the hospital, shared what happened when they got there

Many reacted as he said the hospital never delayed in treating them, sparking reactions from netizens

The TV reporter, Sommie Maduagwu, and the security officer died after a robbery attack at their Abuja residence

A Nigerian man, Sani Yusuf, who said he took Arise TV anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu to the hospital after the armed robbery attack, shared what happened.

Somtochukwu, also known as Sommie, died at the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, after a tragic armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

The death of the 29-year-old reporter threw Nigerians into mourning, as Arise TV management announced that the police were investigating the case.

Sommie: Man shares what happened at hospital

Identified on X as @saniyusuf, the man warned people not to spread false information concerning the hospital.

He noted that at the hospital, he paid for and filled out the forms of Sommie and the armed security guard who was shot and later died.

His X post read:

“You guys need to stop peddling information that is untrue. I personally paid for and filled her and barnabas's form, and I brought her ID to the hospital. The hospital never delayed treating anyone.

“Yeah, I have my personal gripe with them for how they handled the emergency. But stop spreading information that is not true.:

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail man's experience at hospital

@Whitfield_uche said:

"You brought her ID? Why? I have taken people on emergency to hospital and has never gone with their ID nor thought of going with an ID because it has never been asked of me. Why did you go with an ID if they never asked for an ID. Another question, did they commence the treatment before you filled the forms, during or after filling the forms?"

@_EdenJohnson said:

"It depends on what the both of you count as "delay". To Morris, it could mean attending to the person after 20 minutes of no action. To you, it could mean attending to a victim after 1 hour of no action. To others, delay could happen after not attending to a patient immediately."

@LoveLove4104 said:

"Someone that is in emergency situation don't need to submit ID before receiving treatment, if the hospital feels that something is off or in case of gun shot wounds, they should report to the police discretely."

@jhon_odey said:

"Why is this one leaving this issue so vague like this? If you were an eye witness and victim, why can't you come correct, Abi you want make Ogun k!ll you?"

