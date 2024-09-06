A Nigerian lady has shared a sad post online mourning the death of her friend whose life was cut short

Idowu Christianah lost her life after she was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a friend who also collected ransom from her family

Speaking on her friend's untimely demise, the sad lady recounted the last voice note that the late student sent to her

A Nigerian girl has reacted to the untimely death of her friend, Idowu Christianah, whose demise has been trending online.

Christiana Idowu, an undergraduate of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) was murdered by her abductor, a person she reportedly knew.

Friend of late FUNAAB student remembers her last voice note Photo credit: @theprettykeren/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

The alleged kidnapper initially demanded a ransom of N3 million from her parents but later agreed to accept N350,000.

Lady recounts last voice note she received

Speaking about her friend's demise, an ex user @mamacoco0, remembered the last voice note she received from the deceased.

She lamented that her hands were shaking at the moment as the voice note keeps playing in her head following her demise.

"Justice for Christinah. My hands are shaking right now. The last voice note she sent to me keeps replaying in my head," she said.

Reactions as friend mourns late Christiana

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the sad story on the X app.

Ireoluwa said:

"Jeez, may God console you."

Letwin commented:

"May her soul rest in peace."

CallmeJosinta said:

"Omo this world dey fear me day by day oo."

Mary Dave said:

"Oh no! I’m sorry about your lost. She must get her justice."

Planwell commented:

"The death of this girl ruin my entire night swears."

Herbeodun stated:

"Stay strong And stay safe coco."

Ogeejikah stated:

"I’m so sorry for your loss. May God console you and the family."

Lah porsh said:

"May Her Soul Rest in Peace."

Adetomiwa reacted:

"Take it easy coco. It’s traumatic. Please take it easy."

Federal level boy commented:

"Sorry dear. May God console you. And may her soul rest in peace."

Romeo4l added:

"Justice for this justice for that, I get. But when are we gonna come together as a community to fight against rapistss? It’s always online outcry then dead silence weeks later. This shiit needs to stop."

Rom reacted:

"That MFf is still alive and untouched meanwhile the girl who considered him a friend is dead. We need to stop these demons."

Stephenaaay added:

"I hope God consoles you and her family."

