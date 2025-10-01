A friend of the late ARISE TV anchor described the kind of person she was in an emotional tribute

Many were moved to tears as she stated that Sommie died 3 months before her 30th birthday, sparking reactions

The television reporter, Sommie Maduagwu, died after a robbery attack at her residence on Monday

A Nigerian lady, Juliana Olayinka, a friend of the late Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, emotionally mourned her in a special tribute.

Somtochukwu, also known as Sommie, died at the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, after a tragic armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

The death of the 29-year-old reporter threw Nigerians into mourning, as Arise TV management announced that the police were investigating the case.

Sommie died 3 months before 30th birthday - Friend

On her X page, @julezolayinka mourned Sommie, whom she described as a friend and a girl’s girl.

She stated that Sommie died three months before her birthday, as she opened up on the kind of person Sommie was.

Juliana said in her X post:

“TRIBUTE TO SOMTOCHUKWU “SOMMIE” MADUAGWU. It’s hard to put into words the shock and pain of losing my friend Sommie. Just three months ahead of her 30th birthday her life has been cut short in the most devastating way.

“Sommie was brilliance and beauty combined. She had wit, intellect, and a fire that lit up every room she entered. A girl’s girl, endlessly supportive, full of dreams and determination. Her death is a loss not only to her family and friends, but to journalism, and to a country where young women like her still struggle to live in safety. Sommie deserved more. I will miss her deeply.”

Reactions as lady mourns Somtochukwu Maduagwu

Many mourned Somtochukwu after reading her friend's emotional tribute on social media.

@Oluomoofderby said:

'This really hurts. May her soul RIP."

@IfeyinwaAbanig1 said:

"God forbid that I allow my child like this to practice journalism in this country."

@iamofrano said:

"so so sad.....Nigeria has happened again and the government can't do anything."

@Voluwaseun1 saidL

"May her gentle soul continue to rest in peace."

@apro_dawildcat said:

"RIP to the dead."

@Onsogbu said:

"May her soul rest peacefully."

Family friend shares account of Somtochukwu's death

