The tragic death of ARISE News anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu has left many devastated and mourning, as people from all walks of life paid tribute to her

Reacting to Somtochukwu's death, a lawyer and disc jockey opened up about what many people might not know regarding the late journalist, who was also a barrister

She said that the only reason Somtochukwu returned to Nigeria was because of her desire to make a difference

A Nigerian barrister has expressed sadness about the tragic death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, ARISE News anchor and reporter, who died following a robbery incident at her Abuja residence on Monday, September 29.

The journalist's death plunged Nigeria into mourning, with many reflecting on her legacy and paying tribute to her.

What lawyer said about Somtochukwu Maduagwu

Commenting on Somtochukwu's death on X, the lawyer, @SlayTheGoddess, claimed that many people are unaware that Somtochukwu had the opportunity to stay in England and have a very successful career. Still, she chose to move back to Nigeria to make a difference.

Somtochukwu, 29, had studied law at a reputable institution in the United Kingdom before she returned to Nigeria.

The lawyer lamented that Nigeria did not deserve the late journalist. Her tweet read:

"What many people don’t know about Sommie is that she had ample opportunity to stay in England and have an extremely successful career. She LITERALLY only came back to Nigeria because she wanted to make a difference and this happened to her??? Nigeria didn’t deserve her 💔💔💔."

People mourn Somtochukwu Maduagwu's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the demise of Somtochukwu Maduagwu below:

@OyiboSuccess025 said:

"She literally had dual citizenship. Omooo."

@OmoIyaUche1 said:

"You see why many never wants to come back..

"Rest on sommie."

@igwedip said:

"I honestly do not blame those who don't want to come back."

@gidicarrepairs said:

"Stop these nonsense and her rest in peace ..she can never have the opportunity she had in nigeria in uk ,ever ..u lost ur mind u think she cld be on tv in england ...stop the lies abeg gassing pple with nonsense."

@nollyboy14 said:

"Nah mumu dey love Nigeria, this place is irredeemable and a death trap."

@Mczeph said:

"This is so sad sha, one of my friend picked an issue with me because I advised not to relocate to Nigeria. Well the fellow came and went back after two years because couldn’t deal."

ARISE management visits Somtochukwu Maduagwu's family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that photos of ARISE News management's visit to the family of its late employee Somtochukwu Maduagwu surfaced online.

The Deputy Managing Director, Mr Bayo Awosemo, Director of News Sumner Sambo, and Director of Corporate Services, Christopher Isiguzo, led the condolence visit on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Legit.ng reported that Sommie lost her life during an armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja on Monday, September 29, 2025.

