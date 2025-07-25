Seven Children Confirmed Dead After Roof of Popular School Collapsed
- Seven students lost their lives and 20 others were injured when a school roof collapsed in Rajasthan, India, during heavy rainfall on Friday
- The victims were reportedly trapped as the ageing structure crumbled mid-class, prompting frantic rescue efforts and widespread grief
- Local authorities have pledged urgent medical care for survivors, while the tragedy raises fresh concerns over infrastructure safety in flood-prone regions
Tragedy struck in western India on Friday as seven children lost their lives and 20 others sustained injuries when the roof of an old school building collapsed in Rajasthan, authorities confirmed.
Local police officer Amit Kumar told Reuters the structure gave way due to persistent and intense rainfall in the region. All of the deceased were school pupils. “The school building was old and collapsed as a result of heavy rainfall,” Kumar explained, adding, “All seven who died were students.”
The collapse occurred while a class was in progress, leaving dozens trapped under rubble. A student who survived the incident recounted the moment of horror to ANI news agency: “Stones started falling inside… Suddenly, the whole roof fell and we came out. There were 30 students in the classroom.”
Visuals capture panic and rescue efforts
Footage broadcast on multiple Indian news channels showed local residents swarming the disaster site. Scenes of grief unfolded as emergency teams deployed a crane to clear debris while anguished family members cried nearby.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma responded to the incident via a post on X, stating, “Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children.”
As authorities completed rescue operations and accounted for all those trapped, the community continues to reel from the heartbreaking loss of young lives—a somber reminder of the dangers posed by ageing infrastructure in the face of severe weather.
