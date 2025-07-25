A Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious experience on TikTok while living in a 'face me I face you' apartment

In a video, she captured how a co-tenant designed the entrance of his room and it caught the attention of many netizens

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the design

A peculiar door design in a "face me I face you" apartment has caught the attention of many social media users.

The unusual entrance, adorned with lights at its corners, left a fellow tenant in awe and she shared the video with her TikTok followers.

Nigerian lady shares how her neighbour at a public compound designed his room's entrance. Photo credit: @middlewealth08/TikTok.

Lady displays design of neighbour's door

In the video posted by TikTok user @middlewealth08, she captured the iron door with its distinctive lighting arrangement.

The tenant's choice of design for the room's entrance was met with varied reactions from netizens who stumbled upon the clip.

"Nothing wey I never see for this our face me I face you house. Streaky abi you sef no go like this type of design," the video's caption read.

Lady living in 'face me I face you' house displays neighbour's unique entrance. Photo credit: @middlewealth08/TikTok.

Reactions as lady displays neighbour's door

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

Bowtie said:

"This kind door go easy to use describe for person you go dey hear “nah my room face that tonotono room.”

@ades_zee12 said:

"And if d light no on for night iya Fathia go still call u Ebawa tor ina passagii(passage) ye."

@Horlaplenty yusuf reacted:

"Am very sure he be electrician him use the left material he use for his client."

@Dad’s favorite said:

"Small children no dey that house make dem first help u check wetin make ur door get light."

@Itaa said:

"Wallahi if I no confuse landlord to increase your rent make I bend and anytime Nepa come Na your room I’ll direct them to fr fr."

@kofo victory b said:

"I'm dying to see inside because inside go be many coat of colors room."

@_zarmani1_ reacted:

"Arswear na Igbo Dey do this thing pass, dem go get one wicked speaker wey dem dey use wake neighbor early morning once nepa bring light and na automatic ON the speaker they always Dey."

@MUHAMMAD-L-AWWAL reacted:

"Walahi nothing you wan tell me his an electrician and the rope light is customer leftover."

@Deelight interior & exterior said:

"Na one electrician b this, na watin he use remain for site he con use here."

@Montanna commented:

"If you don enter the passage, u go don see light, just enter d net is not locked."

@.....T said:

"Use scope enter the house na abeg make u update me jhoor dakun your mummy and your daddy will not die."

@Phiiz added:

"Ajeh e fine nha because the house nha trenches that’s why we no rate am if nha 1 mansion una go see am as good design."

