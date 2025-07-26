A man who graduated from a private university in Nigeria shares how he became a gate man in UK

In a video where he worked in the rain, he mentioned why he was proud of his job and how he started working there

Many reacted after he mentioned the university he graduated from and his grade, with some sharing similar experiences

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom shared how he ended up becoming a gate man despite graduating from a private university.

He stated that he graduated from Madonna University with a second-class upper result.

A man who graduated from a private university in Nigeria shares how he became a gate man in UK. Photo: @third_son

Source: TikTok

In a video by @third_son on TikTok, the man showed himself working under the rain on a Sunday.

He mentioned that he was a professional gate man since he took a course for it.

The man captioned the video:

“I am a professional gate man in the Uk and I am proud of it becos, it puts food on my table. Wherever you see yourself just stay focus. I Still pay my tight by helping children despite the fact I don't go to church sometimes. I pray God will understand my state right now.

“Second class upper graduate of Madonna university Nigeria is now a professional gateman in the Uk. What else can they say? Just be proud brother. I must make my money legally regardless.”

Watch the video below:

Reaction as graduate becomes gate man in UK

@Pearl Omah said:

"I thought they said that job will be looking for you after you finished studying at Madonna university."

@adolphus said:

"My boss ,i want to Do visa to UK please can you help me to process my visa , reply me lets know a way forward."

@Chiamaka said:

"I swear be proud, especially when it’s abroad bro shame no Dey for abroad cus no body cares there. The street there is way different from back home, but God no go shame us las las."

@official Francis Bellex said:

"Even the gateman you still need sIA training to get the job so is alright."

@Joe Blue said:

"One advice I give to my guys if you wan travel abroad .learn high demand skill whether nah offline or online and perfect am before you travel ,he go help you a lot when you get there."

@Blessing Emmanuel said:

"Bro I work as a professional security guard here in Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪 , I went for the course and I have my security guard license, how can I apply for Uk 🇬🇧 security guard direct employment visa bossman."

Madonna University graduate travels to the UK and ends up as a gate man. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a Nigerian lady in the US bought a Tesla while another who worked as a nurse in America got her dream car after one year.

Lady lists 6 jobs she did in UK

A Nigerian lady listed the six jobs she did in the United Kingdom before she relocated to Canada.

She worked as a domiciliary carer, freelance ghostwriter and other jobs as she described her experiences.

The lady also stated how she felt about her relocation from UK to Canada and how she got the connection.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng