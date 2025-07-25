A young boy was seen celebrating excitedly after he received his third term result and saw that he passed

Immediately after the result was given to him, he proceeded with curiosity to check it to see his performance

When he saw that he had passed and that he had been promoted to the next class, he started shouting with uncontrollable joy

A young boy has warmed many hearts on social media after he celebrated passing his examination.

The video got many reactions after netizens saw how excited the kid was when he got his result.

In the clip, which was posted by @dodo.tamalec4, the boy quickly checked his school results immediately it was given to him..

When he saw that he had passed and had been promoted to the next class, his joy knew no bounds.

The video is captioned:

"That feeling when you thought you were going to repeat but you got promoted. Killa didn’t just get promoted—he praised his way up! Grateful heart, joyful steps, and all glory to God. Next class, here we come!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as schoolboy celebrates promotion

@Kwëkù Pãtōø said:

"My best friend was repeated in class 6 but I walked with with him to form 1 and the teacher came and gave us a tried exams so my friend pretended that he is part of us so he took part. Fortunately he got the highest mark and he didn't go back to class 6. We completed school together, got to the same SHS and now we are in the same university (UCC). God changes ways when there is no hope."

@Akosuakakra34 said:

"My son yesterday. I even cried.when he repeated last year. I called him a failure. So when he got home yesterday, he was running and shouted at the gate” mama menso mako bi” and said “I am not a failure, I have fight well."

@FRANCIS USAKPIN said:

"May everyone here be promoted to next level in the name of God."

@12badguy said:

"To us who has never been repeated and haven't been 1st in class either, please gather here."

@JustMay said:

"This is how am go to do in my incoming results lord don't let as fail in life."

@Khe Rni said:

"A funny thing happened in school today, right? One guy, he was mistakenly promoted to the next class. While his friends had a higher total raw score, he had less but was mistakenly promoted; he was showing it to them. Instead of him to send it home, he decided to brag about it. And then his friends came to report the issue. His report card was taken and the mistake was rectified(he got repeated) he was just crying. Oh, madam, please then dashed out to fight his mates who were repeated for being snitches."

Lady laments as she is about to repeat class

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady said she is facing another year in school after she made a in the examination hall.

According to the lady, she is about to repeat the 300-level in school because she was caught with a phone during exams.

She said people should learn from her mistake, noting that she regrets entering the examination hall with a phone.

