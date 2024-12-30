A Nigerian lady in the United States of America got accolades after she flaunted her new car online

A Nigerian lady in the United States of America was hailed after she showed off her new car.

The lady purchased Elon Musk’s 2025 Tesla car and flaunted it online.

Nigerian lady in US poses with her new 2025 Tesla. Photo: @keturah_xo_.

In a post by @keturah_xo_ on TikTok, the lady showed the car and a document from Tesla with her name on it.

She also posed with the car in the viral post.

The lady said:

“Big girl purchase. 2025 Tesla.”

Reactions as Nigerian lady in US buys 2025 Tesla

Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and congratulated her on her latest achievement.

@PalmerErrandboy said:

"Una go don guide finish come first tweet wetin una don pay for. After 2 weeks come post am like am God run urgently."

@just_oyinda said:

"Congratulations baby girl."

@dipson_ws said:

"Manifestation is real. Congrats bby."

@Mr_Gidiglo said:

"What work do you do?"

@stormcock50238 said:

"Congrats. I love mine and can’t imagine buying any other car atm."

@vijaypaljakharr said:

"That's a major move! A 2025 Tesla is definitely a big girl purchase—congrats on leveling up!"

Nigerian teacher in America celebrates student’s win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who works as a teacher in the United States of America celebrated her student’s win.

Her oyinbo student emerged first in a public speaking competition at Missouri State University.

Many congratulated her as she jumped and danced after her student was announced the winner.

