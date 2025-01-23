A Nigerian lady in the United States of America showed off the 2025 Tesla Model Y vehicle she bought

She got the car a year after she graduated from nursing school and started working as a nurse in America

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the car and congratulated the lady on her purchase

A Nigerian lady celebrated her latest achievement of becoming a 2025 Tesla owner in the United States of America.

The young lady worked as a nurse in America and bought the car to celebrate one year of her nursing profession.

The young lady announced her latest purchase in a video by @foriegntreasure on TikTok.

She showed off the expensive electric vehicle from Elon Musk’s company, Tesla.

The car model she got was a 2025 Tesla Model Y.

Nigerian lady celebrates after purchasing 2025 Tesla

She noted that the car was a reward for her sleepless nights while in nursing school.

The car was also a gift to herself to celebrate one year of her nursing profession.

She said:

“POV: All those sleepless nights for a year in nursing school paid off!! Happy nurseversary to me! Car tour coming soon #nurse #teslamodely #teslamodelyperformance #newcar #nursingstudent #nurseverseray #fyp #foryoupage #2025teslamodely #1yearanniversary.”

In the comment section, she said:

“Graduated Jan 2024, passed my NCLEX feb 2024, been working since then.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady in America buys Tesla

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the car and congratulated the lady on her purchase.

Some also shared their experience in the nursing profession.

@$619 said:

"Me one day as a CRNA but gwagon,porche, Bentley, & RS3."

@BlkNurseBae said:

"How long after you became a Nurse did you make this purchase?"

@MooMooGoon said:

"Are you a LPN or RN? I'm in the LPN program and keep being told I should've just went to RN."

@Jasmine said:

"I can’t wait to be a nurse !!! And I actually wanna be one not just for the money."

@AJ said:

"Congrats girl! After Elons salute I’m ready to sell mine though."

@Trenasia Chatman said:

"Yesssir just passed my nclex. start my big girl job in February."

@Mindi said:

"This gives me so much hope as a single mom trying to go to nursing school."

