After acquiring a degree in biochemistry, a Nigerian youth went back to school to study nursing and shared why he did so online

While noting that studying nursing is fun, he hinted at furthering his education in the field of biochemistry

His post went viral on TikTok, with some people advising him on what he should do or what he would have done

A biochemistry graduate, known as Aproko Nurse, has disclosed on TikTok that he returned to school to study nursing after earning a degree in biochemistry.

The aspiring nurse released pictures of himself in his nursing student outfit.

A biochemistry graduate returns to school to study nursing. Photo Credit: @mcsylverharry

Source: TikTok

Why biochemistry graduate is studying nursing

Aproko Nurse said he chose to study nursing as a second degree because it guarantees him a nursing job after graduation.

"With nursing a job after graduation is guaranteed," he wrote.

He noted that studying nursing is fun. He wrote:

"Studying nursing is fun tho. People always say I look like Aproko Doctor so I guess the name Aproko Nurse is better🙂 And yes, I be Kalabari Man."

Responding to a netizen, he said he would still further his studies in the field of biochemistry.

"My biochemistry will not waste tho.

"I'll still go up to masters and PhD,

"And maybe in the future I can still go for mbbs."

A graduate of biochemistry goes back to school to study nursing. Photo Credit: @mcsylverharry

Source: TikTok

View his post below:

Nursing student's post stirs reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nursing student's post below:

Joel’s Place said:

"My dear Nurse in Utero, there’s so much out there ooo, it’s not as easy as it is. Started studying Nursing in 2017, became a Registered Nurse in 2022, just got inducted this year💔. Make God no let person go bad school ! The koko is, after dedicating 8 years of my life, I’m still here searching for internship space.

"Your case will be 10 times better than mine in Jesus name, but please drop the hype, it’s still alot out there for nurses. Mind you, I have my BNsc and RN and I finished with a 2.1 (4.0), I’m a supposed hotcake !

"Wish you luck Junior colleague, God will make things work differently and better for you but in the meantime don’t put all your eggs in nursing, I’m an entrepreneur and I own two brands already, get something outside nursing, it’ll help your mental health."

OLUWASEGUN said:

"Biochemistry student graduating in few weeks. MSc or Med school?"

Mar vee said:

"Does it mean no job after graduating as a biochemist orr you just wanna add nursing to it."

Rachaelina/SN🩺💉 said:

"I'm also a graduate of biochemistry studying nursing now I will be done by next year."

adefemi_sefunmi said:

"A graduate of biochemistry as an undergraduate would have just gone to med school instead of nursing. I understand it is choices btw."

Nurse gives healthy lifestyle tips

In another TikTok video, the nurse spoke about how to live a healthy life. He advised people to always stay hydrated.

He mentioned eating good food and wearing clean clothes as other things that needed to be taken seriously.

When someone asked why he chose Aproko Nurse as a name, he said:

"People say I look like Aproko Doctor so...."

Nurse speaks about his white uniform

The man said that his uniform is more than the colour as it represents more. In his words:

"As a student nurse the way I carry myself in the nurse's uniform needs to be studied. First of all it's not my uniform but Nurse's uniform. Once I put on the uniform I represent the nursing profession and I try to improve the image of nursing as my capacity permits."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer had shared how she became a nurse in the US.

Mass communication graduate who bagged nursing degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mass communication graduate who had also earned a nursing degree had opened up about her academic achievement.

In a post on TikTok, the lady shared her photos from her sign-out day in 2021 and that of nursing in 2025. She wrote:

“2021, First degree Mass communication. 2025, 2nd degree, Nursing. Beauty with Brain. Switching from Art to Science wasn’t easy but here I am today. My heart is filled with joy and gratitude.”

Joseph Omotayo, the HOD of the Human Interest Desk, contributed to the report, adding the nurse's comment on his living healthily and his white uniform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng