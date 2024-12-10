A Nigerian lady listed the six jobs she did in the United Kingdom before she relocated to Canada

She worked as a domiciliary carer, freelance ghostwriter and other jobs as she described her experiences

The lady also stated how she felt about her relocation from UK to Canada and how she got the connection

A Nigerian lady, Gift Wogu, listed the six jobs she did in the United Kingdom.

Now residing in Canada, the lady rated each job she did in the UK and shared her experiences with them.

In a TikTok post by @giftwogu, the lady shared photos from the job and a background story.

Lady works as domiciliary carer and agency care worker in the UK

The lady said her first job was as a domiciliary carer, describing it as the worst because it messed with her mental health. She rated it a 2/10.

Her next job was as a public relations and communications strategist at a venture capitalist company. She said it was her best job and gave it a 10/10.

As an agency care worker, the lady said she encountered stress and rated it a 5/10 because the work was hard.

Lady in UK shared her experience as freelancer and consultant

She worked as a freelancer ghostwriter and a sales and marketing consultant, rating them at 9.5/10 and 8/10 respectively.

Finally, she worked as a disability support worker and rated it a 7.5/10 because it came with some challenges.

She said:

“I decided to do a little throwback of my time in the UK and the jobs I did. I do not regret my journey and I’m grateful for all these jobs, especially my first job for taking a chance on me even though I couldn’t continue because I was always exhausted leaving the house by 6:30 AM and getting back home by 10:30 PM.”

