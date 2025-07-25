Kristin Cabot, the HR chief of Astronomer, has been spotted for the first time after a scandalous kiss-cam video with thei company's CEO

The video, which went viral, showed Cabot and CEO Andy Byron having a romantic moment at a Coldplay concert, sparking speculation about her marriage

Cabot's husband, Andrew Cabot, was reportedly absent from their home, fueling more rumours about the state of their marriage

The HR chief of Astronomer, Kristin Cabot, was seen in public for the first time amid a controversy caused by a kiss-cam video with the company's CEO, Andy Byron.

The clip, which spread like wildfire online, captured a romantic moment between Cabot and Byron at a Coldplay concert.

HR Head of Astronomer company makes her first public appearance after scandal. Photo credit: Daily Mail.

Source: UGC

Astronomer HR Chief seen for first time

At her New Hampshire residence, Cabot was seen tending to her garden, Daily Mail reports.

The property, which she shares with her husband, boasts new "No Trespassing" signs on the driveway.

Cabot's husband, Andrew Cabot, a prominent businessman, was reportedly not at their home.

It was gathered that he had been away on a business trip in Asia when the scandal broke and returned to find his family at the centre of the controversy.

The future of the Cabots' marriage hangs in the balance, with Andrew nowhere to be seen at their home.

Also, Kristin was reportedly not wearing her wedding ring, a new development from her usual practice.

Despite the controversy, a gathering was underway at the property, with guests enjoying themselves in the garden.

Astronomer HR Chief seen in public for the first time. Photo credit: Daily Mail.

Source: UGC

The incident reportedly led to Cabot's resignation after she was placed on leave pending an investigation.

A company spokesperson confirmed Cabot's exit to TMZ, stating:

"Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer. She's resigned."

Reactions trail HR Chief's first public appearance

Netizens reacted to the update in the comments section.

@Nickki said:

"The paparazzi photos are taking it way too far. She should not be photographed outside her home. She was a normal human that made a mistake. And a horrible mistake. But she is not a celebrity. She should not be followed around like this."

@kabejja said:

"Let the woman be. It's sad how killers and murderers are keeping their jobs while this lady that decided to have a good life is being followed every where."

Dott said:

"The crazy part is imo if they just played it off pretended to be a couple for that what 3 seconds of being on cam they could have continued what they were doing and no one would have figured out."

@Aboah Anita said:

"People judging because they haven't been caught yet. The hate is too much. Leave them alone!!!"

@𝙈𝙖𝙢𝙖 𝙅 said:

"I think they have paid more than enough. There are many on here that have probably had affairs that were never found out. We need to let them be now to pick their lives and move on."

@Nic said:

"Funny how people seem to be going after her more than after the guy, who also destroyed his marriage. I think it’s none of our business so just leave them alone lol."

@DSE said:

"In my opinion, it's their own choice as a grown human. Just let them be. Everyone make mistake. No one is perfect."

@Megan said:

"I feel like this has gone too far. They cheated, they didn’t commit a violent crime. People make poor choices, nobody is perfect."

@El va added:

"2.2 million home? she's fine. As far as privacy? I mean they were comfortable being affectionate in public but has anyone wondered, wouldn't it be crazy if those 2 end up together?? eekkkk."

@Amie said:

"Not that I support her in ANY way AT ALL, but you dont know if she decided to fix or focus on her marriage after incident. bec you see her watering her plants that means she cares more about them?"

@Mimikay added:

"So what that she’s watering her flowers!! That doesn’t mean she’s not trying to put her life back together!!"

See the video below:

Lady speaks after capturing video of Astronomer CEO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of the CEO of the AI company, Astronomer, and his head of human resources, went viral on social media.

The duo were caught in a short video at a moment when they were engaged in a display of affection during a Coldplay concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng