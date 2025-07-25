World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71

The iconic wrestler, who officially retired from the ring in 2012, passed away at his Florida home on the morning of Thursday, July 24

A pastor claimed the WWE icon is currently in heaven despite his past mistakes during his active wrestling days

Telly Eugene Bollea, popularly known as Hulk Hogan, has on July 24, 2025, been confirmed dead, aged 71.

Early Thursday morning, first responders were called to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida. According to emergency dispatch reports, the call involved a suspected "cardiac arrest."

The police explained that while a standard medical investigation is underway, no suspicious circumstances have been discovered.

Hulk Hogan accused of racism

Six-time WWE champion Hulk Hogan was accused of racism in 2015, which led to the suspension of his contract by the entertainment company.

According to Newsweek, the 71-year-old used the N-word for his daughter's boyfriend while she was reportedly dating a black man.

Following a leaked audio, the WWE removed all references to the superstar on their website, including removing his name from the Hall of Fame.

The company said the remained committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds.

The movie star apologised for his behaviour, promising to be a better man. He said:

"It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologise for having done it. This is not who I am," per People.

Hogan is in heaven - Jones

A Christian minister, Damien Thaddeus Jones, said WWE legend will be in heaven after spending a fulfilled life on earth.

In a post on X, the civic advocate revealed that the six-time world champion is a global icon who has contributed meaningfully to the lives of his fans through entertainment.

Rev Jones explained that Hogan has been judged and condemned by a section of fans because of his past mistakes. He wrote:

"Hulk Hogan was not a perfect person and neither are you.

"Hulk Hogan is a global icon, unlike you.

"Hulk Hogan surrendered to Christ and will be in Heaven.

"Many of you are judging him for one mistake. He will be remembered for all his positive impacts on millions."

Fans react

@AuburnMartin said:

"Amen 🙏. He was baptised and the Lord forgave him of his past sins. Glory to God 🙌🙌. He is a forgiving God and we should be to. 🙌🙏."

@TrustJAAXA wrote:

"Yes, he will.

"He who is without sin cast the first stone."

@Mr1906S added:

"He didn’t make a mistake he was a blatant and would not care about you taking up for him! Seek help."

@R_B_P_3 said:

"Amen,we ALL fall short at times in our lives, it's how we pick ourselves up after the fall that matters."

Hogan was baptised in Florida

Legit.ng earlier reported that WWE legend Hulk Hogan opened a new spiritual chapter in his life following his reacceptance of Jesus Christ.

In a trending video, the 71-year-old and his wife were baptised in a ceremony at the Indian Rock Baptist Church in Florida.

