An Air India flight attendant has been mourned by friends and sympathisers who saw the news on social media

The flight attendant, identified as Lamnunthem Singson, was said to be a humble lady who put others first

According to the story, she was originally not scheduled to fly that day, but only stood in for a colleague on leave

Sympathisers on social media are mourning the death of an Indian lady who died in the Air India plane crash.

The horrible plane crash which happened on June 12, 2025, wiped out the lives of 241 passengers who were travelling to London.

Lamnunthem Singson died in the Air India plane crash. Photo credit: The Hill Journal and Getty Images/Aaron Foster and Anadolu.

The Air India flight AI117 was supposed to have landed at the London Gatwick Airport had things gone as planned.

Instead, the flight never made it safely as it crashed shortly after leaving the Ahmedabad Airport.

The Boeing Dreamliner went down at the BJ Medical College, killing some occupants of the facility.

Friends and families are still mourning those who lost their lives in the devastating tragedy.

One of the Air India cabin crew who died in the crash was Lamnunthem Singson, who was said to be the breadwinner of her family.

According to reporting by The Hills Journal, Lamnunthem was not supposed to be on the ill-fated flight.

The report said she was not pencilled down to work on that particular day but had to step in for a colleague.

Quoting family sources, the outlet reported that Lamnunthem stood in for a colleague who was on leave.

"She wasn’t meant to be on that flight," the outlet says, quoting family members.

Unfortunately, that turned out to be her last flight as an air hostess.

Born on November 13, 1998, Lamnunthem's mother is said to be a widow. She was said to have come from a humble background and succeeded against all odds to become an air hostess for Air India.

Forensic experts and DGCA officials are searching for evidence at the Air India Plane crash site. Photo credit: Getty Images/Hindustan Times.

Facebook users react to Lamnunthem's death

Momo Pakan said:

"She left with a wonderful story that would go decades. Rest in Christ."

Malemkhongdaba Sinam said:

"As an ex-HRD student, it's hard to find the Right words to express sympathy, I'm at a complete loss for words! May ur beautiful soul REST IN PEACE."

Pau Mang Thomas Pau said:

"No word to say my sister! May your soul rest in our redeemer's bosom and may God comfort your bereaved family!"

Ningshen Gabriel Judea said:

"Rest in peace, we all gonna meet one day in heaven."

Louis Justin Justin said:

"God, please receive the soul. Console their family."

