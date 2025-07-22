The video of the CEO of the AI company, Astronomer, and his head of human resources, went viral on social media

The duo were caught in a short video at a moment when they were engaged in a display of affection during a Coldplay concert

Now, the lady who captured the video has spoken out, saying she was not aware the duo were notable individuals

As the video of CEO of AI company and his head of HR continues to trend on social media, the lady who shot the video has spoken out.

It all started at a Coldplay concert when Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, in public display of affection with his head of HR, Kristin Cabot.

Grace Springer captures the now trending video of Kristin Cabot and Astronomer CEO. Photo credit: TikTok/Inside Edition/Grace Springer and Andy Byron/LinkedIn via NYP.

The duo were unaware that a camera was on them when they were seen holding each other.

Soon after the video went viral and caught public attention, the CEO reportedly resigned from his position.

The company said in a statement quoted by the New York Post:

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted.”

Meanwhile, the lady who shot the video has said she had no idea the two were notable people.

Grace Springer, who spoke to Inside Edition, said she was sorry that the families of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot had to find out through her video that such a thing might be going on.

She said:

"I could have never guesed that it would be such high-profiled individuals in the video. I do feel sorry for their partners and spouses that they have to find out this way."

According to Grace, she thinks if the two alleged lovers had acted naturally, no one would have taken the video seriously.

However, they felt shy when the video was exposed on a jumbotron. Grace said:

"I think if they acted natural, no one would have thought twice. I mean, people in their circle might have caught something but I definitely wouldn't have posted that video if the reaction wasn't the way that it was."

While Andy Byron is married with kids, Kristin Cabot is said to be divorced and was hired by the company eight months ago.

Grace Springer says she did not know that Kristin Cabot and Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were high-profile individuals. Photo credit: TikTok/Inside Edition and LinkedIn/Kristin Cabot via NYP.

Reactions to video of Astronomer CEO

@Gina said:

"This set the stage for a divorce between people that had no desire to stay married, both should move on and find love elsewhere."

@Tyler Mayo said:

"Not agreeing about the cheating part but oh well people cheat why should they lose their jobs maybe move her or him to a different department or something so they don’t work together."

