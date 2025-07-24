Israel DM has shown that he does not have any issue with his boss, Davido with a post she shared online

The logistic manager was said to be having a rift with his boss, who recently unfollowed him on social media

In his post, he proved that he was up-to-date about Davido's wedding and shared update about the upcoming ceremony

David Adeleke's logistics manager, Israel Afeare, better known as Israel DMW, has shared an update about his boss' upcoming wedding ceremony, which will take place this year.

The singer had a flamboyant traditional wedding in 2024, with dignitaries from across the country attending, as videos and pictures of the event circulated on social media.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Israel revealed that the wedding ceremony would take place in August, in Miami.

According to him, the event will be a five-day lockdown affair, held in front of a beach in the city known for its beautiful shores. He added that the event will bring together billionaires and millionaires from all over the world.

Israel DMW shuts down rift rumor

In the same post, Israel addressed the rumors of a rift with Davido. A few days ago, it was rumored that Davido had unfollowed Israel due to a feud.

However, in his recent post, Israel clarified that he had just touched down in Canada to join his boss on the ongoing 5ive tour.

He mentioned that it was his first time in Canada and shared videos of his travels. Israel DMW was also seen dancing in one of the video collages he shared.

Recall that a few months ago, Davido had posted a video of Israel DMW stamping his passport at the embassy.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Israel DMW's video

Netizens reacted after seeing what the logistic manager shared about Davido. Many applauded him for living a stress-free life and shared their anticipation for the forth coming wedding. Here are some comments below:

@judiespen shared:

"Anything that puts food on your table please that it serious."

@preshmadonna wrote:

"All he needed was a woman who would love him for who he is s

@mrr.frank_ reacted:

"Oluwa don bless your soul. Haters will drink ur tears."

@iamkingjomo_ shared:

"Minister of enjoyment, make una remember us oo."

@mcfatboycfr stated:

"Juju no get problem."

@keshbeautyy shared:

"Happiness is very important in this life."

@fineboyoscar_35 commented:

"If this guy pictures no reach 15 and above e no de post."

Isreal DMW begs Davido for money

Legit.ng had reported that amid his ex-wife's condescending remarks, a new video of Isreal, the personal logistics manager for the Nigerian singer Davido, surfaced online.

Recall that Israel asserted that his ex-wife taunted him by implying that he acquired dignity by serving as his boss as a “slave”.

A recent video captured the attention of netizens, showing the logistics manager pathetically begging the Afrobeat star for money to purchase some designer perfumes.

