A young orphan has shared his pain over the demise of his beloved parents who lost their lives to the Air India plane crash

In a video, the man shared what was discovered about his mother's remains, stating that it was a traumatic experience

While sharing his story, he said he never thought in a million years that his family would ever go through such a devastating situation

The devastating Air India crash claimed numerous lives, leaving behind a trail of grief and heartbreak for the families of the victims.

Among them was the Patel family, who lost Ashok and Shobana Patel in the tragic incident.

Man whose parents died in Air India crash says late mother's 'remains' were not completely hers. Photo credit: @CNBC TV/YouTube.

Source: Youtube

Orphan laments over mother's remains

Their son, Miten Patel, has been left to struggle with the aftermath of the disaster and the loss of his parents.

In a video shared on YouTube by CNBC TV, Miten recounted the traumatic experience his family endured.

He lamented over the process of identification and repatriation of remains which has been quite a challenging one.

Miten Patel said he encountered a worrisome situation with processing of his mother's remains after the Air India crash.

Specifically, the remains attributed to his mother were not entirely hers, and additional remains were discovered, which complicated the process.

This situation necessitated further action to separate the remains in accordance with Hindu customs, which require proper handling and cremation procedures.

Despite the trauma, Miten acknowledged the support his family received from loved ones and friends.

Man shares his worrisome discovery about his late mother's 'remains' sent to him after Air India crash. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

In his words:

"We've had to deal with a lot of things. Unfortunately, my parents despite being the first ones repatriated to the UK, my dad was the first to be identified in the UK, confirmed by the Coroner, Fiona Wilcox. But yes, we've had to deal with another unfortunate process of my mother's remains not being completely hers or further remains found, which has obviously delayed that process.

"And, being Hindu, we need to make sure that they are separated so we can give her the cremation that we need to do. Yes, it's been very traumatic. You know, everybody, we've got support from loved ones, family, and friends who have come here. Even when I went to India to find my parents we're grateful to them. But yeah, it's been very difficult, very difficult. Never in a million years would we think that we'd be going through this."

Reactions as man laments over mum's remains

Netizens reacted to the heartbreaking video in the comments section.

Victor256in said:

"I lost a parent and my body hurt from that grief. I had no idea that could happen. I cannot imagine what this brother is going through. Prayers for you!"

Chrissya9994 said:

"So sorry for your loss! No matter how old you are when you lose your parents, it’s not easy."

Eyedeegee19 reacted:

"I'm so very sorry. My deepest condolences to him. Such a beautiful couple his beloved parents. And he has their ring. That choked me up. RIP. My father's name was also Ashok. I lost him in 2022 and my mother in 2024. Our parents' love and caring will always surround us."

Babadev03 said:

"How lovely that your father's special ring was found and that you are wearing it! I am sure that both your parents will be very happy about this. Oh, the plane killed their bodies but it didn't kill their souls! The real part of us, our personality, is our soul and nothing can kill a soul. We are not the body or the mind, our true self is our soul."

Watch the video here:

Air India hostess dies in plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the last words of Air India air hostess, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, was revealed by her father.

The Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng