A lady penned an emotional tribute to late Clive Kunder, a pilot who lost his life in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12

In her emotional post, the lady reflected on the personality of the late pilot, stating that he loved flying and had so much to give

Social media users did not stopped penning condolence messages and grieving over the tragic demise of the late pilot

A lady's emotional post mourning the demise of Clive Kunder who died in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad has touched many hearts.

The young pilot's unfortunate demise caused great grief to family, friends and netizens, with many users paying tribute to him.

Indian lady mourns the demise of pilot Clive Kunder who died in the Air India crash. Photo credit: @mamta_kale/X.

Lady pens heartfelt tribute to Clive Kunder

A heartfelt post on X by @Mamta_Kale quickly went viral, as she spoke about Clive Kunder's personality, emphasising his love for aviation.

She lamented bitterly over his death, noting that Clive had his whole life ahead of him, full of potential and dreams yet to be fulfilled.

She spoke about his dedication to his craft, describing how he was "doing what he loved most" when tragedy struck.

Her post was not just a tribute to Clive but also a celebration of his courage, ambition, and deep love for aviation.

Indian lady's post about late Air India Pilot Clive Kunder breaks hearts. Photo credit: Daily Star.

In her words:

"Fly high, Clive. Clive Kunder. Copilot of AI171 Gone too soon. A young man full of promise, passion, and purpose, As the copilot of AI171, he was doing what he loved most, flying high, chasing the horizon, and writing his story among the clouds.

"Whenever I think of Clive, I cannot help but reflect on the dreams he must have carried with him dreams for his future, for his family, and for the skies that called to him. He had so much yet to experience, so much still to give.

"His journey, though tragically cut short, was marked by courage, ambition, and a deep love for aviation."

Netizens mourn Air India pilot Clive Kunder

Social media users lamented over the unexpected demise of the Air India pilot.

@obulunne kento said:

"God I’m sorry for anytime I feel I’m not doing enough, thank you for the gift of life."

@user552 said:

"I think we shouldn't expect life to be fair to us, instead, we should b fair to ourselves and to one another."

@samiya said:

"Us Muslim we know life Is a test and temporary and when calamity strikes we don't cry we say inalilahi wainailehi rajiun we came from God and we return to him."

@Ayo ni mofe added:

"Thank you jesus for your mercy over me and my family and plsssss forgive all my sins."

@MN said:

"After listening to the blackbox officials believe cpt is most likely responsible for cutting off fuel to the engines resulting in a flameout that caused the crash. the captain also had a history of depression and was referred to as 'sad sack' by colleagues. very sad."

@Manololock said:

"Boeing and Airlines are more then happy to blame pilots then issues with the plane itself. Planes by itself are really dangerous to be in these days from lack of maintenance as companies push them to their limits for profits. It’s the same with the crew, they are also being pushed to their limits limits with extra flying hours."

@Vanessa Ndubuisi added:

"Dear lord, I thank you for the gift of life upon my life and that of my loved ones, untimely death is not our portion in the name of Jesus Christ amen."

See the post below:

Air India hostess dies in plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the last words of Air India air hostess, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, was revealed by her father.

The Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people.

