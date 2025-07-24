A man who lost his parents in the Air India plane crash found comfort in a cherished memento, which brought him happiness

In a video, he displayed an item that was found among the debris of the wreckage, days after the devastating plane crash

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users rushed to the comments section to console him

The recovery of a ring belonging to Miten Patel's father, one of the victims of the Air India plane crash, has brought the grieving son a sense of comfort.

The ring was found among the debris of the wreckage and has been identified as the one his father was wearing on the day of the crash.

Emotional video surfaces as man who lost both parents to Air India crash finds dad's ring. Photo credit: CNBC TV/YouTube.

Source: Youtube

Man who lost parents in crash speaks

A video shared by @CNBC TV on YouTube showed Miten displaying the ring and speaking about the emotional importance it held for him.

He disclosed that the ring served as a connection to his parents, Ashok and Shobana Patel, who died in the tragic crash.

Miten also spoke about the immense difficulty he has faced since the loss of his loved ones.

He, however, credited his parents for teaching him how to remain strong emotionally in the face of adversity and pain.

In his words:

"It's been very difficult, very difficult. Never in a million years would we think that we'd be going through this. There's been some miracle from this as well. After discussing with them and having a good meeting, they actually found my father's ring, which he was wearing on the plane. And I have that right now.

Man who lost parents to Air India crash expresses joy after finding late dad's ring. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

"This is the ring that he was wearing and I know that I have a piece of my parents. Most likely, my dad was wearing this on his hand, holding my mom's hand in the positions that they were in the seats. So, I know that they were both connected to this ring, and I have that forever.

"Personally, within myself, how am I dealing with this? My mother and father taught me to be strong when problems happen, to keep as strong as possible and deal with every single situation. They always told me that whatever situation happens in life, good or bad, there's always a solution to that problem.

"So, at the moment, I haven't grieved. I don't intend to until I give them the funeral and cremation that we need to do. And then I will grieve in my own time. But at the moment, I have to keep a very level head and make them proud, which I hope I am doing."

Reactions as man mourns death of parents

Netizens consoled the emotional young man in the comments section.

Geethapapa said:

"RIP. It is really difficult to process something like that loosing both parents at same time."

Alexandria62753 reacted:

"He’s very strong and gave the best on this interview. Its very devastating. May they rest in peace."

Davidgiles9651 said:

"I KNOW YOUR PAIN. My 87 year old parents, together for 70, married 67 years, were taken from us Feb 14th, 2020, when the other driver crossed the centerline. I was the 1st informed."

Poushalibhattacharjee said:

"Most definitely they are proud of you they have raised you so well."

Travisp224 said:

"RIP to your parents sir, and may god bless you and them, from CA in the usa."

Janiewainie-vv2kv said:

"Such a horrific tragedy. I send my deepest respect and condolences."

KR-of4js wrote:

"My sincere condolences to you. I admire your strength and I pray you do get final closure once mum's remains are cremated. I know the pain of losing both my parents and my brother."

Annelle525 said:

"Sorry for your loss. So happy you have your father’s ring and it was not stolen. May your parents RIP."

ZephHorner said:

"The true tragedy is the families suffering from the loss of their loved ones. As he said they are waiting on closure and peace terrible situation and our condolences to all families waiting on an answers."

AbhishekSingh-fo5gz said:

"Cant say anything, its a pain."

Andyz1157 added:

"Well some family members money will be priority one crores."

See the post below:

Air India hostess dies in plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the last words of Air India air hostess, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, was revealed by her father.

The Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng