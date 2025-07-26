Hulk Hogan died from a suspected cardiac arrest, with Clearwater Police officers ruling out foul play

A resurfaced baptism video from 18 months prior captured Hogan and his wife, Sky, embracing faith as they were baptised

The wrestling icon has left a legacy as a global phenomenon whose spiritual journey continues to inspire fans around the world

The wrestling world has been thrown into deep mourning following the death of Terry Gene Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the age of 71.

Known for his iconic bandana and six-time WWE Championship reign, Hogan was more than a global sports entertainment icon; he was a man whose spiritual journey left an indelible mark.

A resurfaced video from 18 months ago, showing the moment he and his wife, Sky, were baptised.

Hulk Hogan speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Leon Neal.

The wrestler shared an inspirational message that revealed the depth of his transformation, which now resonates even more powerfully in the wake of his passing, TMZ reports.

Police officers attributed Hogan's death to a suspected cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida home, and fans are shocked despite recent health concerns.

Major Nate Burnside of the Clearwater Police Department confirmed there was no foul play, noting that the WWE and WWF icon was pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital at 11:17 AM.

It was gathered that, through his close associates, his health had been fragile following recent surgeries.

Hulk-Hogan earned WWE Hall of Fame inductions and built a $25 million net worth.

Hulk Hogan, arrives in court for day two of his case against the website Gawker at the Pinellas County Courthouse Tuesday morning March 8, 2016 in Florida. Photo by John Pendygraft-Pool.

However, his spiritual commitment has emerged as a cornerstone of his legacy as he shared a powerful reflection on his spiritual awakening.

Hogan said via TBN:

“I was sick and tired of myself. You know what I mean? Just the two people in here. My real self and the ego.

"And I decided to turn back to my faith and one of the things I did was I put that crazy tattoo on my back - 'Immortal', meaning you know, I accepted Christ as my saviour. And he died for my sins and I’ll live forever.

"So I put that on my back. And so many think, ‘oh it’s the immortal Hulk Hogan’. But no, it was for that reason that I did that.

"It’s gonna be important to me moving forward is being the vessel to spread this message because it’s the only truth that there is.

"Everything else is just temporary. Everything, the fame, the money, the ego, the physical look - everything is just temporary."

