A father who lost his daughter to the Air India plane crash mourned his daughter's demise in a heartbreaking video

The grieving man lamented that his family had not received any help from the government after the devastating incident

Social media users who came across the emotional video on YouTube stormed the comments section to react to it

A father has lamented bitterly after losing his daughter, Maithili Patil, in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Maithili, an air hostess with Air India, was among the crew members that died in the tragic incident.

Late flight attendant's father says he hasn't gotten help from Air India, government. Photo credit: @NTT/YouTube.

Grieving dad says no help received yet

The video, posted by NTT on YouTube, showed the father expressing his pain and frustration at the lack of support from the government and Air India.

According to him, an Air India personnel once came to his house after the crash and he was given a form to fill.

He lamented that despite his family's expectations, they had not received any assistance or help from the authorities.

In his words:

"I have learned a lot, but my condition is not good. All the government representatives came and went, but no one has come forward to help me yet. I haven't received any help, no assistance has been provided yet.

"The Air India person came and went, and there were some forms. We had expectations from them, we had expectations from the government, from the central government, from the Maharashtra government, and from Air India. But we haven't received anything, no help, nothing yet.

"No representative of theirs has come to talk about such things. The ones who came earlier, they all came and went, and no one from the central government came, no one at all. I am telling you the story."

Father of late flight attendant yet to receive help from Air India after plane crash. Photo credit: @NTT/YouTube.

Reactions as man laments over daughter's death

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

Educatemass192 said:

"Very poignant story of A girl who dared to dream, but cruel fate was not with her. Prayers for their family,friends & commendable reporting by NTT."

Badalbambode8378 said:

"This news made me cry, man. How much trouble must it have been to report this? That mother's pain is unbearable."

Lunkhohaohangshing6330 reacted:

"After the crash every journalist was shouting and screaming but this guy was professional he was not too loud i really look up to this guy Hats off."

MaithiliMoments said:

"Salute to the reporter my heart is breaking for her mother. My name is also Maithili and this video just suddenly came to my feed. I too have lost my own brother in a hit and run accident, I know how it feels every single day. May her family get the strength to bear this pain."

Johncks6754 reacted:

"Tamal has such a caring manner. I love his calm sincerity. My heart bleeds for the victims and surviving relatives and friends."

Bunjaykididi commented:

"I salute the compassion with which the reporter/journalist has dealt with the mourning mother. How beautifully he consoled her as well as explained her the significance of girls education. This Ma has done the best for her daughter and may she find the strength to recover from the grief."

Reeorchids added:

"Subscribing to this channel just for this incredibly sincere, sensitive and thoughtful journalist. Hope other journalists learn from him. His restraint, his integrity and calmness while asking the bereaved family members questions is another level journalism. He is absolutely brilliant."

Patmax14 said:

"I have immense respect for this journalist. Not only did he comfort the grieving mother in her time of sorrow, but he also helped uplift her spirit in his own unique way by empowering her with strength and motivation to encourage her children's dreams instead of overshadowing them. While some mothers mourn their children who are no longer with them, there are others whose children choose not to communicate with them anymore. C'est la vie. God bless all."

TAMALSAHA said:

Chaotickiddd said:

"What a great journalist he’s the first ever journalist who shows such empathy to the victims family."

Sanjeevdevchowdhury19 said:

"That's what you call a genuine Journalism. The 'wait for the next word' after those tears and the console, showed 'the respect' the Genuine Journalist is giving to the parents of the victim. Keep it up Tamal."

Air India hostess dies in plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the last words of Air India air hostess, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, was revealed by her father.

The Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people.

