A relative of three victims of the Air India crash has criticised the preliminary investigation, claiming it is an attempt to deflect blame from the airline and its partners

The family member rejected a compensation offer from Air India and plans to take legal action against the airline

He also alleged that the investigation unfairly targeted the deceased pilots, who are unable to defend themselves

Ameen Siddiqui, brother-in-law of Akeel Nanabawa, a British man who died in the Air India crash along with his wife Hannaa Vorajee and their daughter Sara, has criticised the recently released investigation report.

Siddiqui alleged that the investigation's approach seemed to unfairly target the pilots who lost their lives in the crash, stating that they "want to blame dead pilots who can't defend themselves".

Grieving man who lost three relatives to Air India crash rejects compensation. Photo credit: @Launchgood/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Relative of Air India crash victims cries out

He questioned the integrity of the investigation and wondered whether it was truly seeking to uncover the facts surrounding the tragedy.

Siddiqui's comments came after he rejected a compensation offer from Air India, opting instead to take the airline to court for 'killing our family members'.

He held the airline responsible for the loss of his loved ones and maintained that he was determined to seek justice, Times of India reports.

To Siddiqui, his decision to pursue legal action proved his commitment to honouring the memory of his deceased relatives.

Man explains why he rejected compensation from Air India. Photo credit: @Daily Star.

Source: UGC

Netizens lament over Air India crash

Social media users are still expressing pain over the Air India crash that ended the lives of many.

@dozer said:

"They planned and worked hard for their futures and it was all snatched from them in seconds, my heart hurts so much for them. Rest In Eternal Peace."

@ellsbells reacted:

"Dear god I hope everyone who is going on a plane today, soon or even in a long time make it safely, there have been to many crashes lately, amen."

@Helene said:

"The most fragile thing in life is life itself. Therefore, above money, material things, everything. Love today, ask God and your neighbor for forgiveness today, embrace faith in Jesus today, value your family. Today, you who are still alive, have a new opportunity: live it with, for, and through God. Today is the day of change; today is the day of salvation. Tomorrow, the riches created in the world may collapse upon us. "Vanity of vanities, and all is vanity except loving God and serving Him alone." Thomas Kempins."

@sofi commented:

"May this beautiful and hard working family rest in peace. Wherever they may be now, I pray for them to be together and to find the comfort they were seeking in this life that was snatchedd away from them. Rip to them and all the victims of this horrible tragedy."

@Amers added:

"The stories of the people who died on that plane have broken me. Living apart for 6 years just to have life cruelly snatched from you when you're able to be together forever."

Man finds video posted by Clive Kunder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man posted a throwback video showing one of the late pilots of the ill-fated Air India plane, Clive Kunder.

According to him, the video was lifted from the YouTube account of the late pilot before he lost his life on June 12, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng