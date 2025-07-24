Mohbad's late brother, Adura Alobla, has decided to reveal his version of what happened following the singer's painful demise

Recall that Adura began dragging online critic VDM after he mentioned his resistance to an interview with him

Taking to his official page, he shared a lengthy post about how he was ready to speak all that he knows

In an unexpected turn of events, Mohbad's younger brother, Adura, has finally decided to speak his truth concerning the death of the late singer.

The youngster who locked horns with Very Dark Man on social media, shared a lengthy post via his Instagram page.

Source: Instagram

According to him, he has been silent for too long, but is now ready to share all that he saw concerning Mohbad's painful death.

Adura continued in his statement noting that he was not doing it for clout chasers but for his brother and those who truly seek justice.

Adura captioned his post:

"I have kept silent for too long, not because I had nothing to say, but because grief, trauma, and pressure from every angle made it almost impossible to speak. But I have been speaking to the proper authorities, even when I couldn’t speak to the public."

"Now, I owe it to my brother, Promise Ilerioluwa Aloba, and to everyone truly seeking justice, not noise, not clout, to speak openly. I’m finally sharing my side of the story. Everything I saw, everything I know, and the truth I have carried in silence."

"This is also for the bullies, both online and in real life, who have tried to twist narratives and silence me. I’m releasing my narration in phases on YouTube. Search “iamhadurah” or click the link in my bio to follow along. My truth is being told."

See the post below:

How Nigerians reacted to Adura's post

Read some reactions below:

@marychinenye.okafor.3 said:

"VDM should leave this boy and mind his business. Loosing his only brother is not a small thing. What killed Mohbad might not be an ordinary thing. I don’t know why they are attacking this poor boy."

@horla_of_abuja said:

"You want Justice and you Dey fight who wan give your Brother Justice? You were with him 24hrs before his Demise, talk wetin happen you Dey write long epistle. So how Naira Marley and Sam Larry take enter the matter? Why you keep Quiet for over 2yrs they locked Prime boy and Spending for good 4 months and you no fit come out talk say they’re innocent.. You be werey seh."

@akeju_olukemi_adekunle said:

"Since it's justice for the family. VDM should let us start using Adura YouTube channel and Facebook page to continue the interviews, at least he's a direct family since he's doing it for justice for Mohbad 😂😂😂."

@princenonso1260 said:

"Talk wetin happen that night way your brother kpai, it's very simple man."

@sampop__ said:

"Na Mohbad get that wrist watch and belt wey he dey use… 0lofo omo."

@kaylog__ said:

"You kept silent over your brothers death. But you Dey produce music. You no get sense."

@horla___007 said:

"Your manager so slow and if na u dey manage yourself you slow for all this nonsense."

@kattey_perryoflele said:

"God gat you Adura, stay strong 💪🏾 ❤️❤️."

@whyneluciano said:

"You are releasing what you know about your brothers death on YouTube? Guess who the clout and click bait chaser is now. "

Mohbad's aunt narrates what she saw

Meanwhile, Mohbad's aunt recently interviewed by VeryDarkMan and shared her experience on that fateful day.

The lady, who gave an insight into what she saw on the said day, startled VDM as she began to reveal shocking details.

The video has now gone viral, catching the attention of many online users, who have reacted in various way.

