A Nigerian lady shares how she and her family return to Nigeria after 14 years in Europe.

The lady said it was her first time coming to Nigeria after 14 years, and she shared details of her trip.

Lady Living in Europe For 14 Years Returns to Nigeria With Family, Shares Experience in Viral Video

In a video by @itspkspam on TikTok, the lady showed how her family had to take a flight to London before boarding another to Lagos in Nigeria.

The lady also noted that she and her family travelled with nine luggage that were overweight.

She said:

“Travel to Nigeria with me for the first time in 14 years. These are all the luggages. In total, we had 9 luggages and they were all overweight, but its fine. This is us waiting to get checked in but it took forever.”

In the comment, she listed the countries that she had lived in in the past 14 years.

She said:

“Spain, England and Scotland. We have moved around a lot, and thank you.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s return to Nigeria

Many reacted as she listed the countries she has lived in and her first impression after landing in Lagos.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Rhema said:

"What country have you been at for 14years ? Btw, I loveeee you accent so clean."

@TravelwithChukky said:

"Na WA ooo, nine bags ... you wan relocate back no."

@NO_LOOSEGUARD said:

"I wanna see this more often on my fyp."

@O said:

"Do day inna life in nigeriaaaaaa."

@𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒾 said:

"How many bags Shey you Dey move ni."

@Opendo said:

"Omggg no way it’s been so long."

@zanadumani said:

"Aw this is so cute."

