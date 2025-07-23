A Nigerian lady shared a video on TikTok showing when she was moving her things out of an apartment she rented

A Nigerian lady is moving out of an apartment she rented, but what she did is trending on social media.

The lady shared a video showing the apartment and showed people what she had hired someone to do.

The lady said she moved into the apartment months ago. Photo credit: TikTok/@jokeberry.

In the video posted by @jokeberry, the lady said that when she moved into the apartment, she did not see the things that were inside now.

What she meant was that she was the one who added most of the household items, such as wallpaper. wardrobes and cupboards.

She had hired someone to dismantle the things, indicating that they belonged to her.

According to her, she moved into the apartment some months ago, but she did not say why she was leaving so soon.

She wrote on TikTok:

"Nothing suppose Dey as I Dey commit. Abeg help me commot everything Nothing Dey inside when I moved in months ago."

A lot of people who reacted to the post supported her move to remove the things she used to make the house look nice.

The lady said that when she moved into the apartment, nothing was inside. Photo credit: TikTok/@jokeberry.

Reactions as lady removes things she added to rented apartment

@Olawole said:

"I set up my shop, the next year the landlady carry am from 86k to 120k now 168k… I no go follow am shout cos I no get strength,I’m planing my exit ,I go remove everything including tile,wiring ,burglary,2 extra block wey I put for the mumu vehrander,empty everywhere,turn the shop to dustbin that I met am… Those landlord ehhhhh."

@Adeteniola said:

"What about the tiles. Please remove it too o."

@Gumihu said:

"Block your landlords and caretakers from viewing your status !!!!"

@Martys_secret said:

"Comot everything, this landlords are soo annoying with their outrageous rent."

@omortorla said:

"My former landlord think say oyawere na every thing we commot down to light connections. Egusi for egusi!"

@No 1 DENIM THRIFT PLUG said:

"Naso dem do my my bro after landlord see as he furnish the house l, he increase 700 rent to 1.2 and how dey leak cause na third floor."

@Embassy said:

"Never be too friendly to your landlord or landlady to the extent of he/she stepping into your apartment after furnishing cus he go enter thier eye."

Landlord increases rent

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she came back from the market only to receive a letter from her landlord's lawyers.

In the letter, she was informed that her house rent has been increased from N1 million to N1.8 million.

However, the lady wondered why the rent was increased to that amount, even when the landlord did not renovate the house.

Source: Legit.ng