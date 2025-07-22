A lady who attended a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) service in Lagos for the first time in six years has shared her experience online

While noting that the praise session was great, she said she did not enjoy the service that much and won't be attending next time

She displayed the items that the church gave her as a first-timer and expressed gratitude for the gesture

A Nigerian lady, known on TikTok as @dancy_babie, has recounted her experience after attending a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branch in Lagos for the first time in six years.

In a TikTok post, she displayed her skin care products and the outfit she wore to the service.

A lady shares her experience attending a Redeemed Church service in Lagos. Photo Credit: @dancy_babie

Lady's experience at Lagos RCCG branch

While keeping mum about the particular branch she attended, the lady admitted that the praise session in the church was great.

She said the service was a culture-themed one. She added that a guest artist put on a great performance, but didn't like the fact that he sang mostly Yoruba songs.

As a first-timer, she showed the raw rice, pears, corn, and groundnuts that she was given by the church. She confessed to not enjoying the service that much and said she won't be going there again.

She sought netizens' recommendations for RCCG branches on the mainland. A part of her post read:

"I didn't like the service that much, I won't be going again, please recommend another Redeem church on the mainland if you're in Lagos."

RCCG is a popular Pentecostal denomination in Nigeria, with branches scattered across the country and abroad. Pastor Enoch Adeboye is the General Overseer of the church.

A lady narrates her experience in a Lagos Redeemed Church. Photo Credit: @dancy_babie

People react to lady's RCCG experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's RCCG experience below:

AYOMIDE said:

"This scope sha na first timer package u dey after not God."

itiolustella said:

"You sure say na the service 😂 Abi another means for first timer gift."

sims🤍 said:

"RCCG Liberation Parish, Ogba is a great church you can attend, that’s the church i went to all my life till i left Nigeria."

Victor Ogok said:

"Na waoh. Different RCCG Branches toasting you to join them. Why not disclose the area you stay so that they will recommend one not too far from you. I believe there are good RCCG not very far from you. Focus on one that will build you and make you better spiritually, mentally and in all ramifications. Plus, why insist on RCCG? There could be other good churches around you."

Kunmi Klassic said:

"Have you tried harvesters? Harvesters Anthony campus to be precise."

MorenikeAlaso said:

"Come to RccG Solid Rock parish Ojodu Berger, besides federal road safety corp/ opposite Nnpc fuel station."

Kofoworola❤️ said:

"RCCG Discovery Centre is home fr😌 62,igi olugbin street along Pedro road…you’ll be blessed."

UBA said:

"After u don collect foodstuffs… thief u must go ooo."

