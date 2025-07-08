A lady in the UK shared her excitement about returning permanently to Nigeria, with just a few days left in the UK

The lady, a nurse, expressed her happiness about why she looked forward to returning to Nigeria

In a video, she revealed her daily countdown and the overwhelming task of packing her life into boxes

A lady in the United Kingdom shared her excitement as she prepared to return permanently to Nigeria.

The lady, who works as a nurse, shared why she was excited about returning to Nigeria, as she said she had only a few days left in the UK.

In a video by @miss_princewill, the lady said she was happy because she would be living her best life and pursuing her purpose.

She said:

“Ignore my state but I'm so happy I'm going to be leaving this country in a matter of weeks. I'm counting down to the day. I have a timer on my phone and every morning, I wake up to see minus one day.

"I'm gonna be out of here. I'm gonna be in Lagos. Living my best life, pursuing my purpose, and not feeling bloody drained the whole time.”

She captioned the video:

“POV: You have days until you leave the UK permanently. Finding out what to pack and what to ship is so overwhelming. NGL somebody needs to me how I pack all my life in boxes. I wake up everyday and I sign. I'm like I don't know.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady plans return to Nigeria

As the video went viral, many who saw it on TikTok shared their opinion on her return journey to Nigeria.

While some shared similar experiences and expectations, others questioned her return.

@Sekpata said:

“I have this plan. Tired of this place. Label the boxes. Useful and not useful.”

@Jane Chikwendu (Vlogger) said:

“I can feel the excitement yo. I get u my luv. I don’t wanna live in uk.”

@AfiaAchiaa said:

“Are you coming back? what work are you going to do. what's the plan?”

@kech said:

"Just tell us how far after 1 year please."

@Sheyifunmi360 said:

“I am definitely tagging along, shipped some of my stuff already. I'm happy 4 U.”

@gabis_union said:

”Dont count, its unhealthy and mentally destabilising. You are not tied to the UK.”

@🇨🇩🇨🇩:

“It’s the forced accent for me.”

In related stories, a Nigerian lady in the UK left the country after four years, while another returned to Nigeria after battling with mental health.

Man returns to Nigeria permanently from UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man returned from the United Kingdom after completing his studies, feeling relieved.

He caught people's attention as he mentioned five reasons he decided to return home after his studies.

Many who came across his video shared their opinions on his reasons, while others shared their similar experiences.

