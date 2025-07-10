A UK government worker shared her excitement about returning permanently to Nigeria after living and working in London for years

She highlighted her accomplishments in London and opened up on why she decided to return home

Norah explained that her decision was not due to failure, sparking reactions from netizens on social media

A lady in the United Kingdom, Ubani Norah, shared her excitement as she prepared to return permanently to Nigeria.

The lady, who works with the UK government, listed her achievements in the country and shared her reason for returning to Nigeria.

Government Worker in UK Planning to Return Permanently To Nigeria Shares Reasons for Decision

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, she stated that she had started preparing to return and opened up about her plans.

She said in her post.

“I’ve started my “moving back to Nigeria” plan. You know, when people want to leave Nigeria for abroad, they move in silence. But when it’s time to come back home they move boldly.

“I’ve got an MSc in International Event Management, Tourism and Hospitality from a top global business school. I’ve lived and worked in London one of the most expensive and competitive cities in the world. I’ve built a life here, a career, and a name. I work for the UK government, I live well, and by the grace of God, I’ve done things right.

“As a law-abiding resident, I know the UK will always open its doors when I knock again. But now… it’s time to carry my bag and go home. Not because I failed(I never fail) but because I’ve gathered enough. Enough knowledge, enough exposure, enough global excellence. And now, the luxury event planner in me is ready to return and practice what she’s learned.”

She added:

"I’ll visit the countries on my bucket list. I’ll soak in all the beauty this world has to offer. But my spirit knows home is calling. Not everyone will understand my journey. But I’ll take you along as the days go by. And when I finally step back into Nigerian soil, know this: I’m not just returning I’m rebuilding. Let the journey begin."

Reactions trails lady’s planned return to Nigeria

Emmanuel Onyenma said:

"I think you will do better in Nigeria, putting together your international exposure in event management, you will do better in Nigeria."

Felix Gospel Woke said:

"If that is what you want, okay. Congratulations! Lastly, do well to also ask the people in Nigeria how life is treating them before you make that move."

Ijeoma Cynthia Ogazi Nwogu said:

"I know you are coming with a touch of Odogwu and Achalugo event vibes? More miles with smiles."

In related stories, a Nigerian lady in the UK left the country after four years, while another returned to Nigeria after battling with mental health.

UK-based nurse plans to return to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady in the UK shared her excitement about returning permanently to Nigeria, with just a few days left in the UK.

The lady, a nurse, expressed her happiness about why she looked forward to returning to Nigeria.

In a video, she revealed her daily countdown and the overwhelming task of packing her life into boxes.

Source: Legit.ng