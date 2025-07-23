A Nigerian lady, Pascaline Kelechi, breaks down her monthly salary of £1,900 (N3.9m) in the UK.

She shared her expenses in June, including rent, bills, and personal care costs, showing the exact amount she spent for each item

Pascaline’s breakdown on TikTok showed how she allocated her salary, sparking reactions among netizens

A Nigerian lady, Pascaline Kelechi, living in the United Kingdom, broke down her expenses for a month after collecting her salary.

She stated that she received £1,900 (N3.9m) per month as a lab technician, and listed how she spent her money in June.

In a post by @pkelechiii on TikTok, the lady listed all she used her money to do, including rent, electricity, and transportation.

She said:

“What I spent in June as a Lab Technician living in the UK. £29k salary (£1,900/month).

“Rent: £500, Gas: £15, Electricity: £35, Water: £0, Council tax: £80, Transportation: £90, Birthday Presents: £300, Phone: £40, Internet: £18, Groceries: £150, Personal Care: £60, Subscriptions: £20, Savings: £400, Going Out: £80, Emergency Funds: £80. Total = £1,868.”

In the comment section, the lady stated that the birthday gift was for her fiancé.

Replying to another comment, she said:

"£300 is not even compared to what I can spend on people I love. The greatest thing is that they do even more from me."

Reactions trail lady’s monthly expenses in UK

@nnam said:

"So you didn't eat. Is your house behind your work place or I don't go out so how do you spend 300 on birthday presents? It doesn't add up u seem stingy to yourself and giving to people."

@explorer_jafor said:

"Birthday present £300. If it is for yourself then it’s ok but for friends and family then probably too much."

@Mesaiyeto said:

"Please, if you are not married, we could get married."

@Maxine said:

"Which company do you use for your electricity?"

