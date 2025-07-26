A Nigerian man cancelled his wedding a few days before the event, over his fiancée’s alleged affair with her reverend father

He shared chat screenshots as proof of his allegation, stating that she also confessed to her relationship on record

The heartbroken man said he had a recording of her confession, sparking reactions from netizens

A Nigerian man, Nwandu Chibuike, cancelled his wedding, claiming that his fiancée reportedly had an affair with her reverend father.

He shared photos of the invitation card and screenshots of WhatsApp chats as proof.

A Nigerian man, Nwandu Chibuike, cancels his wedding, claiming that his fiancée reportedly has an affair with her reverend father. Photo: Nwandu Chibuike

Source: Facebook

On his Facebook page, the heartbroken man also stated that he had the lady's confession on tape.

He said in his post:

"It should have taken place on the 2nd of August 2025 but is now been cancelled because I discovered that she was still in an active sexual relationship with her rev father, even after the introduction, I have her confession on tape."

On his Facebook story, the man also posted screenshots to back up his claims.

A Nigerian man who cancelled his wedding over his fiancée’s alleged affair with her reverend father shares screenshots. Photo: Nwandu Chibuike

Source: Facebook

Reactions as man cancels wedding over affair

Jennifer Kenky Orji Aca said:

"Take this off social media!! Take all the time you need to heal!!! You are hurting yourself more by updating it here people just need gist! Give yourself time to get through this!!! Rant any other place but not here! It’s well you will be fine!"

ENGR Amarachi said:

"But wait the lady in question. Does she has a sense. Cause everything they blame the man. The lady na mumu?"

Onyinyechi Rose said:

"Please U really need time to heal. Thank God U found it on time and I think U should not post it again on social media for U mental health they must surely pay for their wicked did . God will help you with Ur own wife."

Zinny Ezinne said:

"Take heart my brother. God will surely pay them back in their own coin. Evil people bringing shame and disgrace to the body of Christ."

Chukwuemeka Uyo said:

"Take heart bro! I'm scared of that gender to be honest. Nawa o!"

Queen Queeno said:

"Men can't take half of what they dish out to their wives. Men cheat and be forgiven but when woman cheat it's become a tabu laslas hur.t is hur.t no greater cheat .....cheat is cheat better go on the knees and pray o who are you leaving her for ?"

In related stories, a man shared how his bride cancelled their wedding days to the event, while another said her pastor cancelled her wedding in church.

Lady heartbroken as groom cancels wedding

Meanwhile, a lady was shattered after her husband-to-be cancelled their wedding on the day it was supposed to be held.

This came after she had borrowed N10.4 million to prepare for the wedding, and he had promised to repay the loan monthly.

The jilted bride shared what she found her man posting on their wedding day, and recounted how she cheated on him three years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng