A Nigerian man who graduated from the university decided to use the occasion to honour his mother

On the day he wrote his final examination, the man appreciated his mother, whom he said is a single mother

According to him, his mother raised him against all odds until he was able to earn a bachelor's degree

A heartwarming photo shared by a Nigerian man shows how he honoured his mother on his graduation day.

The man decided to use his final day at the university to celebrate his mother and appreciate his support.

Nigerian man honours his mother on day of final examination. Photo credit: TikTok/@kodamdcvc.

Source: TikTok

In the photo posted by @kodamdcvc, he had an interesting inscription on his sign-out shirt.

The inscription made it clear that he was raised by a single mother who supported him until he graduated from school.

The inscription reads:

"Raised by a single mum. Iya Kodam. Your son is now a graduate."

He said he graduated in 2021 and also shared photos of other graduates who copied his style.

He wrote on TikTok:

"It's a BIG FLEX now. In 2021 I just wanted to let my mom know that I see her and I appreciate everything that she's doing alone! That brought about me putting that on my sign-out Tshirt."

Nigerian man appreciates his mother for her support as he graduates from university. Photo credit: TikTok/@kodamdcvc.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as graduate honours his mother

@Kayjiiii said:

"I was raised by a single mother too. Sincerly it wasn’t easy at all. I made my mom proud, I’m a civil engineering graduate now."

@d_everythingspot said:

"And who say single moms can’t raise future leaders!!!! I love this."

@GYMGURL said:

"I'm a single mom...I pray my daughter excel in life so I can shame the devil."

@oyinmizgold collection said:

"Iya kodam raised 2 graduates at once. God will forever bless all the responsible single mother out there, including my mom."

@Abike Spa/skincare_supplements said:

"Been a single mom for 10 years now! We’ve come far! Building my first house, raising my son with all the love he needs. Some nights I cry, but we keep going."

@ADEYINKA said:

"Women are so strong . If I sit down and think of how my mum raised my sibilings and I alone. Three graduate. Na man my mama be. God bless , protect and keep all struggling mothers out there."

@big_baby096 said:

"I’m a single mom I want my daughter to be successful want her to make me proud, I don’t want her to become like me by God grace. Congratulations."

@Prime beauty loc said:

"Going through a lot as a single mom of one, tired. But seeing this made me proud of myself that am doing a great job. As you honor your mom's effort may the universe honor you may everything you lay your hands on prosper. Thank you for giving hope."

Lady becomes a lawyer like mother, grandmother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian family celebrated the call to bar of their third-generation female lawyer.

The lady who was called to the bar appeared in a video alongside her mother and grandmother.

The heartwarming video showed that the lady, her mother, and her grandmother are all lawyers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng