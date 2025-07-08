A Nigerian man returned from the United Kingdom after completing his studies, feeling relieved

He caught people's attention as he mentioned 5 reasons he decided to return home after his studies

Many who came across his video shared their opinions on his reasons, while others shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian man who relocated to the United Kingdom expressed relief as he returned to the country.

He shared what took him abroad in the first place, and listed 5 reasons for his return.

Man Who Relocated to UK Returns to Nigeria Permanently, Mentions 5 Reasons He Came Back Home

In a video by @okikiolatours on TikTok, he showed when he was returning to Nigeria after completing his studies.

He said:

“Finally leaving the United Kingdom to Nigeria after completing my studies. Relocating back to Nigeria after completing my studies. A good relief from tax.”

In another video, he listed five reasons for his return to Nigeria, including peace of mind, challenges with attending church activities, lifestyle, social life and freedom from tax.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man returns to Nigeria

Many who came across his video shared their opinions on his reasons, while others shared their similar experiences.

@Mr Fab TV said:

"Don't worry make me too go there and come back before we can be on the same level...but for now nothing wey u go tell me .I must be there."

@Chisom said:

"I envy you so much mehnnn cus I want to leave too! This country is after my life!!!!!!!!!"

@Lola T Afri Humanist said:

"I don't know why people are surprised he is going back. That is also the tradition. Nigeria is filled with returnees. Who doesn't know people living in Nigeria who studied overseas?"

@wole adebayo said:

"Are you not suppose to come back?student visa na to study and after study you come back no be relocation package."

@Vaniieredukiation said:

"I remember when I was leaving Canada back to Nigeria, even the Canadian Boarder Patrol guy at the airport thought I was crazy going back home. Best decision ever."

Mr Fab TV said:

"Is this not setback?"

Good heart said:

"Am sure he went on holiday, don’t mind him because he has a child born in the UK why will he leave UK with all the stress and effort he has put into studies and work. He went on holiday."

user2879293506806 said:

"I worked at Heathrow when a Nigerian student arrived and said he'd be studying at Ply-mouth. Had to correct him as to the proper pronunciation."

