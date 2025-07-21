A trending video has captured an Irish woman's reaction after trying a Nigerian lady's homemade jollof rice

The Nigerian lady, who shared the clip, said the White woman is her boss and she made her try out her country's dish

She was amused that her boss smelled the food first before taking a spoonful of it, and also by her reaction afterwards

A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing how her incredible Irish boss reacted after sampling her homemade jollof rice.

"You got your incredible Irish boss to try your homemade Nigerian jollof rice and she loved it," her video's caption read.

A Nigerian lady makes her Irish boss taste her jollof rice. Photo Credit: @nkemandfriends

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the Irish woman took a spoonful and tasted it after bringing it close to her nose. After the first spoonful, her face lit up, suggesting she loved it, causing her to go for a second spoonful.

She then asked her Nigerian employee what the cuisine was, to which she replied that it is called jollof rice.

According to the Nigerian lady, her boss requested she bring more jollof rice next time. She wrote:

"The way she smelled the food before eating it 😂😂😂 and her reaction after one spoon - she asked me to bring her more next time 🤣 I love her so much."

The video has amassed over 649k views at the time of this report.

A Nigerian lady gets her Irish boss to sample her jollof rice. Photo Credit: @nkemandfriends

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Irish boss' reaction thrills netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Irish woman's reaction below:

a.sick.with.a.blick said:

"Jollof rice is absolutely stunning gorgeous delicious beautiful exquisite on da tongue a whole ahh tonguegasm same."

Ads 🇦🇺 in 🇮🇪 said:

"Mmmmm my friend made this last time we were down to see her, and it was the best thing I've ever eaten. My picky daughter ate it all. My pickier son ate nothing."

Shaine C. said:

"I got Nigerian colleagues and girllll. i have been requesting frequently to make me one. Now I’m waiting for the egusi soup."

AJMStubbs said:

"I have both a Nigerian and Ghanaian colleague and when I told them I’ll eat anything and like spice. They’ve both sworn to do an African cook off to see which Jallof i prefer. I’d try the fufu but I’m slightly allergic to banana n plantain."

Johnpaul the warlock said:

"Lord the first time I had jollof In college my friend she made it and I smelled it I said is that jollof I knew what it was because I seen the dish be made online (she was shocked) she was like how do you know this I said I’m Colombian we are heavily influenced by African culture especially Nigerian that was the best thing ever."

Jamie said:

"I worked with a lovely Nigerian woman when I just turned 18 and we were in retail and she’d always cook food from home and bring in extra for me because I was her son at work."

Ecostacey said:

"My work colleague made me jollof rice and some spicy chicken stew ate the lot. Nose running sweaty but worth it!"

ania 💥 said:

"My first time with jollof asking my friend; is it spicy? friend: no no really 0 spicy I ate it with tears, I cried because of amount of spicy 😭 with cold water but I've finished it ALL because it was so DELICIOUS and tears were worth this TASTE."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had reacted after his White wife prepared porridge beans for him.

White lady tries okro soup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a White woman had sampled Nigeria's okro soup for the first time.

A footage showed how the woman was hesitant to try the semolina and okra soup presented to her.

But when she finally tasted the dish, she expressed that she liked it and continued eating the food with a happy expression.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng